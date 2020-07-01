3622 Mission Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

This two bedroom, two and one half bathroom townhome is light, bright and move-in-ready. Spacious living room with a fireplace, large dining room, newer kitchen with tons of storage, granite counters and high end stainless steel appliances. Quality laminate flooring in common rooms and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Dual master suites with vaulted ceilings and ample closet space as well as 1/2 bath downstairs for house guests.



Attached one car garage offers extra hanging storage and washer & dryer.



The Mariposa community offers a community swimming pool, spa and lush greenbelts and is conveniently located near freeways, shopping, restaurants and the Mission Trails Regional Park.