All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3622 Mission Mesa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3622 Mission Mesa
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:46 AM

3622 Mission Mesa

3622 Mission Mesa Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3622 Mission Mesa Way, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This two bedroom, two and one half bathroom townhome is light, bright and move-in-ready. Spacious living room with a fireplace, large dining room, newer kitchen with tons of storage, granite counters and high end stainless steel appliances. Quality laminate flooring in common rooms and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Dual master suites with vaulted ceilings and ample closet space as well as 1/2 bath downstairs for house guests.

Attached one car garage offers extra hanging storage and washer & dryer.

The Mariposa community offers a community swimming pool, spa and lush greenbelts and is conveniently located near freeways, shopping, restaurants and the Mission Trails Regional Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3622 Mission Mesa have any available units?
3622 Mission Mesa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3622 Mission Mesa have?
Some of 3622 Mission Mesa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3622 Mission Mesa currently offering any rent specials?
3622 Mission Mesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 Mission Mesa pet-friendly?
No, 3622 Mission Mesa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3622 Mission Mesa offer parking?
Yes, 3622 Mission Mesa offers parking.
Does 3622 Mission Mesa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3622 Mission Mesa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 Mission Mesa have a pool?
Yes, 3622 Mission Mesa has a pool.
Does 3622 Mission Mesa have accessible units?
No, 3622 Mission Mesa does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 Mission Mesa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3622 Mission Mesa has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University