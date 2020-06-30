Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3515 Nile St
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3515 Nile St
3515 Nile Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3515 Nile Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3515 Nile St have any available units?
3515 Nile St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3515 Nile St have?
Some of 3515 Nile St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3515 Nile St currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Nile St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Nile St pet-friendly?
No, 3515 Nile St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3515 Nile St offer parking?
Yes, 3515 Nile St offers parking.
Does 3515 Nile St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3515 Nile St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Nile St have a pool?
No, 3515 Nile St does not have a pool.
Does 3515 Nile St have accessible units?
No, 3515 Nile St does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Nile St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3515 Nile St has units with dishwashers.
