All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 332 19 St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
332 19 St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

332 19 St

332 19th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

332 19th St, San Diego, CA 92102
Sherman Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House Down Town San Diego 3 bedroom - 3 Bedrooms 1.5 bath home located blocks from down town San Diego. Big kitchen with lots of cabinets, washing machine and dryer included, Air Conditioning, outside patio space, fenced yard, off street tandem parking.

Must have credit score of 650+ (know your score before you apply)
income 2x rent, no evictions, must have excellent rent history.
must prove income, must prove cash income with bank statements, business license, and or tax returns.

FOR FASTER RESPONSE CALL TO VIEW PROPERTY- 619-630-5134

www.mirisproperties.com

(RLNE3889069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 19 St have any available units?
332 19 St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 19 St have?
Some of 332 19 St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 19 St currently offering any rent specials?
332 19 St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 19 St pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 19 St is pet friendly.
Does 332 19 St offer parking?
Yes, 332 19 St does offer parking.
Does 332 19 St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 19 St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 19 St have a pool?
No, 332 19 St does not have a pool.
Does 332 19 St have accessible units?
No, 332 19 St does not have accessible units.
Does 332 19 St have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 19 St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University