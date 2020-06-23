Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

House Down Town San Diego 3 bedroom - 3 Bedrooms 1.5 bath home located blocks from down town San Diego. Big kitchen with lots of cabinets, washing machine and dryer included, Air Conditioning, outside patio space, fenced yard, off street tandem parking.



Must have credit score of 650+ (know your score before you apply)

income 2x rent, no evictions, must have excellent rent history.

must prove income, must prove cash income with bank statements, business license, and or tax returns.



FOR FASTER RESPONSE CALL TO VIEW PROPERTY- 619-630-5134



www.mirisproperties.com



(RLNE3889069)