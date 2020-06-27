3125 Admiral Avenue

Amenities

Serra Mesa Home - Serra Mesa home centrally located with easy access to all of San Diego major highways. Easy Turf yard front and back with citrus trees outlining the perimeter of the fenced in backyard and patio. There is a full two car garage that includes washer and dryer with an additional storage shed located in the corner of the backyard. Ceiling fans and central air-conditioning to help keep the home cool during warmer days. Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove/ oven combo with plenty of storage. Walking distance to Cubberley Elementary and Taft Middle school. Close to Rady Childrens Hospital, the Ronald McDonald House of San Diego, Sharp Memorial Hospital the new Serra Mesa/Kearny Mesa Public Library, plenty of public parks and Ruffin Canyon. Medium sized pets ok.



