17995 Pueblo Vista Lane, San Diego, CA 92127 Rancho Bernardo
17995 Pueblo Vista Lane Available 11/18/19 Terrific 2 Story House in Westwood Valley W/Views - 3Br/2.5 Ba House Two Story home - 1823 Sq Ft Newer Carpet throughout - Tile In Entry/Kitchen and Baths A/C and F/P Double Sided F/P Nice Kitchen- Gas Cooking Balcony on Master Bedroom Private Front Courtyard Views from Private back yard Built In Hot Tub in Back Yard - Service for spa is included Corner Lot 2 Car Garage Landscaper is included Available 11/18 or sooner
This owner prefers NO Pets - But MAY consider 1 Small ( under 20 lbs) Pet on a case by case basis with additional Security Deposit
**Proof of Renters Insurance is required before move in**
***Please note: W/D/ are not included - You bring your own.***
Westwood Club - Swim/Tennis and Much More included in your lease- http://www.rbwestwoodclub.com/
Poway Schools - Westwood Elementary/Bernardo Heights Middle /Rancho Bernardo High
This home is close to 15/56/Poway/CarmelMountain/Miramar/4S Ranch/Shopping/Dining/Entertainment
Please Note: Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com. -
** Carpet in Pictures has been replaced- ***
(RLNE2123964)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
