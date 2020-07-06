Amenities

17995 Pueblo Vista Lane Available 11/18/19 Terrific 2 Story House in Westwood Valley W/Views - 3Br/2.5 Ba House

Two Story home - 1823 Sq Ft

Newer Carpet throughout - Tile In Entry/Kitchen and Baths

A/C and F/P

Double Sided F/P

Nice Kitchen- Gas Cooking

Balcony on Master Bedroom

Private Front Courtyard

Views from Private back yard

Built In Hot Tub in Back Yard - Service for spa is included

Corner Lot

2 Car Garage

Landscaper is included

Available 11/18 or sooner



This owner prefers NO Pets - But MAY consider 1 Small ( under 20 lbs) Pet on a case by case basis with additional Security Deposit



**Proof of Renters Insurance is required before move in**



***Please note: W/D/ are not included - You bring your own.***



Westwood Club - Swim/Tennis and Much More included in your lease- http://www.rbwestwoodclub.com/



Poway Schools - Westwood Elementary/Bernardo Heights Middle /Rancho Bernardo High



This home is close to 15/56/Poway/CarmelMountain/Miramar/4S Ranch/Shopping/Dining/Entertainment



Please Note:

Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com. -



** Carpet in Pictures has been replaced- ***



(RLNE2123964)