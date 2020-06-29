All apartments in San Diego
167 Parkcreek Ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

167 Parkcreek Ct

167 Parkcreek Court · No Longer Available
Location

167 Parkcreek Court, San Diego, CA 92114
Skyline

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
167 Parkcreek Ct Available 04/01/20 Spacious Home in Spring Valley- 4 bed, 2 bath - Large well -maintained home 4-bedroom 2 bath home | 1886 sqft on a cul-de-sac in Spring Valley. This home is spacious inside and out! The kitchen features granite counter tops with modern appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal and plenty of cabinet space. The home has wooden floors throughout and contemporary down lights. Additional large family room and fireplace in living room. Large closets and large bedrooms. Master bed with master bath includes his and her vanities. Home has a two-car garage and fenced backyard! Shed in the backyard for plenty of storage.

Pets allowed. Max 2 dogs.

Professionally managed by WeLease. Visit www.weleaseusa.com or call 619-866-3400 extension 2 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5615412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Parkcreek Ct have any available units?
167 Parkcreek Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 167 Parkcreek Ct have?
Some of 167 Parkcreek Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Parkcreek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
167 Parkcreek Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Parkcreek Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 167 Parkcreek Ct is pet friendly.
Does 167 Parkcreek Ct offer parking?
Yes, 167 Parkcreek Ct offers parking.
Does 167 Parkcreek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Parkcreek Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Parkcreek Ct have a pool?
No, 167 Parkcreek Ct does not have a pool.
Does 167 Parkcreek Ct have accessible units?
No, 167 Parkcreek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Parkcreek Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 167 Parkcreek Ct has units with dishwashers.

