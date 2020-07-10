Amenities
Bright upstairs newly renovated Duplex, plank flooring through out, New kitchen counters, new windows, walk in closets, Near Beach just a bike ride away.
Close to all.
stainless steel gas stove and fridge
PET POLICY
Yes furry pets with a pet rent of $25 upto 2 pets only
DETAILS:
No Smoking
No Parking/No Laundry
1541 Chalcedony Street
2bd/1bath
RENTAL INFORMATION:
$2195 monthly rent water and trash are included in the rent
Deposit $2195
Text to view this unit to 619-507-8917 Start text with 1541
to apply go to www.melprop.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.