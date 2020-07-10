All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:40 PM

1541 Chalcedony Street

1541 Chalcedony Street · No Longer Available
Location

1541 Chalcedony Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright upstairs newly renovated Duplex, plank flooring through out, New kitchen counters, new windows, walk in closets, Near Beach just a bike ride away.
Close to all.
stainless steel gas stove and fridge
PET POLICY
Yes furry pets with a pet rent of $25 upto 2 pets only
DETAILS:
No Smoking
No Parking/No Laundry
1541 Chalcedony Street
2bd/1bath
RENTAL INFORMATION:
$2195 monthly rent water and trash are included in the rent
Deposit $2195

Text to view this unit to 619-507-8917 Start text with 1541
to apply go to www.melprop.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 Chalcedony Street have any available units?
1541 Chalcedony Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 Chalcedony Street have?
Some of 1541 Chalcedony Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 Chalcedony Street currently offering any rent specials?
1541 Chalcedony Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 Chalcedony Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1541 Chalcedony Street is pet friendly.
Does 1541 Chalcedony Street offer parking?
No, 1541 Chalcedony Street does not offer parking.
Does 1541 Chalcedony Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 Chalcedony Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 Chalcedony Street have a pool?
No, 1541 Chalcedony Street does not have a pool.
Does 1541 Chalcedony Street have accessible units?
No, 1541 Chalcedony Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 Chalcedony Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 Chalcedony Street does not have units with dishwashers.

