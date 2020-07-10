Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright upstairs newly renovated Duplex, plank flooring through out, New kitchen counters, new windows, walk in closets, Near Beach just a bike ride away.

Close to all.

stainless steel gas stove and fridge

PET POLICY

Yes furry pets with a pet rent of $25 upto 2 pets only

DETAILS:

No Smoking

No Parking/No Laundry

1541 Chalcedony Street

2bd/1bath

RENTAL INFORMATION:

$2195 monthly rent water and trash are included in the rent

Deposit $2195



Text to view this unit to 619-507-8917 Start text with 1541

to apply go to www.melprop.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.