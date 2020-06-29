1480 Broadway #2325

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking bike storage garage hot tub internet access

$500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!! LIGHT & BRIGHT! 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH UPGRADED DOWNTOWN CONDO! PET FRIENDLY! - This Beautifully Upgraded Condo in Downtown Boasts: This unique design is like to master suites separated by the kitchen and living room. The home is centrally located to downtown, and all freeways, 5, 163 & 94. Central heat & Air, community features fitness center, spa & bike storage.



Newer Carpet and Paint throughout

Granite Counter tops

Upgraded Kitchen

Stainless Steel Appliances

AC/Central heat

Microwave

Refrigerator

Stove/Oven

Washer/Dryer

Gated Community

Garage Parking with two spots

Conveniently Located!!!



Community Features:

Fitness Room

Business Center

Community Center

Spa

Bike Storage



PARKING: Garage Parking Tandem #182 & #183

HOA NAME: Union Square HOA

YEAR BUILT: 2004

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: 52

FLOOD ZONE: NO



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

- Pets Allowed with additional pet rent of $38 per pet

-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, SDGE, cable, internet, $18 per month Resident Package

- Owner is responsible for Gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



PROPERTY VIDEO LINK:



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.



WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!



Beyond Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)



California D.R.E. #01854799



(RLNE2790898)