Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

1480 Broadway #2325

1480 Broadway · (858) 222-4663 ext. 502
Location

1480 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1480 Broadway #2325 · Avail. now

$2,488

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
$500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!! LIGHT & BRIGHT! 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH UPGRADED DOWNTOWN CONDO! PET FRIENDLY! - This Beautifully Upgraded Condo in Downtown Boasts: This unique design is like to master suites separated by the kitchen and living room. The home is centrally located to downtown, and all freeways, 5, 163 & 94. Central heat & Air, community features fitness center, spa & bike storage.

Newer Carpet and Paint throughout
Granite Counter tops
Upgraded Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
AC/Central heat
Microwave
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven
Washer/Dryer
Gated Community
Garage Parking with two spots
Conveniently Located!!!

Community Features:
Fitness Room
Business Center
Community Center
Spa
Bike Storage

PARKING: Garage Parking Tandem #182 & #183
HOA NAME: Union Square HOA
YEAR BUILT: 2004
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: 52
FLOOD ZONE: NO

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets Allowed with additional pet rent of $38 per pet
-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, SDGE, cable, internet, $18 per month Resident Package
- Owner is responsible for Gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

PROPERTY VIDEO LINK:

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE2790898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 Broadway #2325 have any available units?
1480 Broadway #2325 has a unit available for $2,488 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1480 Broadway #2325 have?
Some of 1480 Broadway #2325's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1480 Broadway #2325 currently offering any rent specials?
1480 Broadway #2325 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 Broadway #2325 pet-friendly?
No, 1480 Broadway #2325 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1480 Broadway #2325 offer parking?
Yes, 1480 Broadway #2325 offers parking.
Does 1480 Broadway #2325 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1480 Broadway #2325 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 Broadway #2325 have a pool?
No, 1480 Broadway #2325 does not have a pool.
Does 1480 Broadway #2325 have accessible units?
No, 1480 Broadway #2325 does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 Broadway #2325 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1480 Broadway #2325 does not have units with dishwashers.
