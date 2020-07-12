/
morena
409 Apartments for rent in Morena, San Diego, CA
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,334
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just steps away from the SD Trolley and downtown. Luxury amenities featuring a 24-hour gym, refreshing pool and game room. Relax inside your spacious apartment with in-unit laundry, oversized closets and air conditioning.
5624 Gaines Street
5624 Gaines Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
720 sqft
Short Term Only - Home with Great Location and Spacious Backyard - If you are in need of a short lease term between 2 and 3 months, this may be the rental home for you.
1209 Hueneme st #11
1209 Hueneme Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1125 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Single level Condo with Views of Mission Valley, Riverwalk Golf Course and the San Diego Bay! - Spacious one level condo, Close to USD, restaurants, schools, grocery stores. 2 bed and 2 full bath.
5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7
5780 Friars Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND BRIGHT Two Bedroom Apartment in Mission Valley! - Find your new home in our top end unit with westerly views! This two bedroom, two bath is bright & airy with newly installed wood-like flooring, laundry, skylights and secured
1111 Eureka St Apt 3
1111 Eureka Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1040 sqft
2BR 2.5BA Townhome - West Mission Valley near USD - Updated unit, Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout, W/D in unit, 2 Car Tandem Garage - **AVAILABLE NOW*** **Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application.
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Interstate 8 and close to the San Diego River. Resort-style heated swimming pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center and BBQ/grill area. Well-appointed apartments with washer/dryer in unit.
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1033 sqft
Quiet, comfortable living with large pool and hot tub. Recently renovated homes that offer ample storage space, private patio or balcony, appliances, and cool air conditioning. Relaxing community with an on-site gym, close to conveniences.
6780 Friars Rd #326
6780 Friars Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top floor one bedroom at The Franciscan condos of Fashion Valley - Located in the quiet back section of the complex. This unit features great mountain views, granite kitchen, large living room, dining room, and nice walk-in closet.
1615 Hotel Circle South #D207
1615 Hotel Circle South, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mission Valley One Bedroom Condo - Trendy and modern condo in West Mission Valley. Just minutes to the beaches & downtown with easy access to the 8 freeway, shopping, dining, entertainment and more.
6985 Camino Revueltos
6985 Caminito Revueltos, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1501 sqft
3BD 3BA Split Level Condo located in Mission Valley - **AVAIL NOW** Must see this beautiful 3BD 3BA recently renovated split level condo located in Mission Valley, 1 car garage and 1 car carport, beautiful views from the back private patio
2324 Deerpark Drive
2324 Deerpark Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
2000 sqft
Fully FURNISHED Bay Park home available NOW! - This home has a ton of character. It is fully furnished & available for immediate occupancy. FURNITURE IS 100% NON-NEGOTIABLE. HOME WILL REMAIN FURNISHED AS-IS IN PHOTOS.
5705 Friars Road #11
5705 Friars Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1119 sqft
Refined FURNISHED Condo Close to Downtown & Beaches - Presidio Place is located on Friars Rd. just two miles from the ocean.
5865 Friars Rd
5865 Friars Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1176 sqft
This is an excellent condo in one of the best areas in San Diego. It contains everything up to six responsibles would need to enjoy themselves. All one has to bring is their tooth brush and paste.
6757 Friars Road #1
6757 Friars Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1279 sqft
WOW!! Centrally located in the heart of Mission Valley! Walking distance to the Fashion Valley shopping center, movies, restaurants, and golf course! Water and trash is included in the rent as well as standard internet and basic cable!! Very nice
6855 Friars Road
6855 Friars Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
726 sqft
Perfect for your upcoming family vacation or corporate rental, with free parking our comfortable home is in the quiet neighborhood of Mission Valley which is centrally located close to all of San Diegos attractions including downtown.
2324 Frankfort St
2324 Frankfort Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2620 sqft
3 BR/ 3 BA 2620 SQFT Bay Park/ San Diego House - Beautiful and spacious home in the community of Bay Park in San Diego. The property has been renovated throughout and offers bay views throughout the property.
7243 Camino Degrazia #55
7243 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1172 sqft
Great 2/2 condo with A/C plus loft! - MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE!!! This bright 2/2 condo plus loft is ready for move-in. Extra loft provides extra space for an office or added living space.
1525 Northrim Court Unit 240
1525 Northrim Court, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
1092 sqft
2 BR / 2 Bath Condo - Fireplace, In-Unit W/D, Pvt Deck + Garage! *FREE OCTOBER* - This 1,092 square foot condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (including a master bath), fireplace, and a large kitchen.
1280 River Vista Row Unit
1280 River Vista Row, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
840 sqft
1280 River Vista Row Unit - #123 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom in North Rim Complex - This 2-bedroom 1-bathroom is located in the North Rim complex. The first level is the one car garage, second level is the kitchen, living room and balcony.
6522 Kelly St.
6522 Kelly Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
918 sqft
2 Story Townhome w/Large Yard! Available TODAY! - Property Id: 313717 Welcome Home! 6522 Kelly Street, San Diego, CA 92111 $2400.
2134 Deerpark Drive
2134 Deerpark Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2600 sqft
Gorgeous Bay Park 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Owner pays for an average of $180/mo for the solar (tenant is responsible for any excess use to SDGE) and also includes the internet ($70). Partially furnished.
2618 Juan St. - Unit 3 Apt. 3
2618 Juan Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
742 sqft
2618 Juan St. - Unit 3 Apt.
2482 Sendero Way
2482 Sendero Way, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1200 sqft
3 bedroom Condo - This condo has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located next to the mountain with a good breeze located toward the end of the street. Has 2 parking spots, jacuzzi bathtub upstairs, fenced back yard.
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,385
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1194 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
