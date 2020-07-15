All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:28 PM

1462 Ebbs Street

1462 Ebbs Street · No Longer Available
Location

1462 Ebbs Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Alta Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool table
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Four Bedroom home With Ocean Views! - Encanto detached home with views to Coronado. Home features a garage, well-sized backyard with deck and 2 large living spaces that connect to the kitchen. One living space is the perfect game room with a pool table and TV attachments. The home has been newly renovated with new flooring, spotless kitchen with an open concept and a side area with RV parking capabilities.

BEWARE OF SCAMS: DO NOT SEND ANY PERSONAL INFORMATION OR MONEY WITHOUT VERIFYING THE LEASING SOURCE.

Bluepoint Management Group, Inc.
DRE #01978002
Equal Housing Opportunity.
Site Manager
Mr. Derek Carlyon #02075818
619-993-0844

(RLNE5248212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1462 Ebbs Street have any available units?
1462 Ebbs Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1462 Ebbs Street have?
Some of 1462 Ebbs Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1462 Ebbs Street currently offering any rent specials?
1462 Ebbs Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 Ebbs Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1462 Ebbs Street is pet friendly.
Does 1462 Ebbs Street offer parking?
Yes, 1462 Ebbs Street offers parking.
Does 1462 Ebbs Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1462 Ebbs Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 Ebbs Street have a pool?
No, 1462 Ebbs Street does not have a pool.
Does 1462 Ebbs Street have accessible units?
No, 1462 Ebbs Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 Ebbs Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1462 Ebbs Street does not have units with dishwashers.
