Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

12322 Santiago Rd. East

12322 Santiago Road East · No Longer Available
Location

12322 Santiago Road East, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
Great Location in the Seven Oaks 55+ Community! **MOVE IN SPECIAL** - 55+ Community. Best Location & at end of Cul-de-sac. Spacious end unit w/ 2 BR, 2 BA, 2 additional rooms not included in sqft but was approved by Seven Oaks Comm, 2 parking spaces. Plenty of windows to allow natural lighting in. Unit offer privacy in garden like setting & opens up to green belt. Full size laundry closet & storage at carport. Great community facilities across the street w/ pool, tennis & rec room. Unit is 1 block from shopping & restaurants. Amble street parking for guests. Set in park-like community with green lawn and greenbelt. There are ample of street parking space. Great community pools and tennis courts just across the street. Unit is in walking distance to local shopping center. **$500 off the first month!!!** DRE 01197438

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12322 Santiago Rd. East have any available units?
12322 Santiago Rd. East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12322 Santiago Rd. East have?
Some of 12322 Santiago Rd. East's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12322 Santiago Rd. East currently offering any rent specials?
12322 Santiago Rd. East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12322 Santiago Rd. East pet-friendly?
Yes, 12322 Santiago Rd. East is pet friendly.
Does 12322 Santiago Rd. East offer parking?
Yes, 12322 Santiago Rd. East offers parking.
Does 12322 Santiago Rd. East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12322 Santiago Rd. East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12322 Santiago Rd. East have a pool?
Yes, 12322 Santiago Rd. East has a pool.
Does 12322 Santiago Rd. East have accessible units?
No, 12322 Santiago Rd. East does not have accessible units.
Does 12322 Santiago Rd. East have units with dishwashers?
No, 12322 Santiago Rd. East does not have units with dishwashers.

