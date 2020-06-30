12322 Santiago Rd. East

Amenities

Great Location in the Seven Oaks 55+ Community! **MOVE IN SPECIAL** - 55+ Community. Best Location & at end of Cul-de-sac. Spacious end unit w/ 2 BR, 2 BA, 2 additional rooms not included in sqft but was approved by Seven Oaks Comm, 2 parking spaces. Plenty of windows to allow natural lighting in. Unit offer privacy in garden like setting & opens up to green belt. Full size laundry closet & storage at carport. Great community facilities across the street w/ pool, tennis & rec room. Unit is 1 block from shopping & restaurants. Amble street parking for guests. Set in park-like community with green lawn and greenbelt. There are ample of street parking space. Great community pools and tennis courts just across the street. Unit is in walking distance to local shopping center. **$500 off the first month!!!** DRE 01197438



