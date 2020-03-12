All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:43 AM

12064 Lomica Dr

12064 Lomica Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12064 Lomica Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
12064 Lomica Dr Available 04/25/19 Fantastic 3Br/2Ba Single Level House W/Views in Seven Oaks- Age 55+ Senior Living - Fantastic 3Br/2Ba Single Level House
Located in Seven Oaks- Age 55+ Senior Living
1727 Sq Ft - No Steps or Stairs
Master Bath has Walk In Shower
A/C and F/P and Ceiling Fan
Window Coverings- some Plantation Shutters
All Appliances included
Nice Newer Carpet
Landscaping is mostly rock- Gardener is provided for the plants and trees
Back Yard is partially fenced but is open to the street and has nice views
Patio Cover over back Patio
2 Car Garage

**Sorry - This owner does not allow ANY Pets**

** Renters insurance is required before move in **

Seven Oaks Community Center ( Swim/Tennis and Much More) is included in your lease

This condo is close to 15/56/Poway/Miramar/4SRanch/Shopping/Dining

Please Note:
Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.

(RLNE1989739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12064 Lomica Dr have any available units?
12064 Lomica Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12064 Lomica Dr have?
Some of 12064 Lomica Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12064 Lomica Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12064 Lomica Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12064 Lomica Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12064 Lomica Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12064 Lomica Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12064 Lomica Dr offers parking.
Does 12064 Lomica Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12064 Lomica Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12064 Lomica Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12064 Lomica Dr has a pool.
Does 12064 Lomica Dr have accessible units?
No, 12064 Lomica Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12064 Lomica Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12064 Lomica Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
