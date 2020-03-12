Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

12064 Lomica Dr Available 04/25/19 Fantastic 3Br/2Ba Single Level House W/Views in Seven Oaks- Age 55+ Senior Living - Fantastic 3Br/2Ba Single Level House

Located in Seven Oaks- Age 55+ Senior Living

1727 Sq Ft - No Steps or Stairs

Master Bath has Walk In Shower

A/C and F/P and Ceiling Fan

Window Coverings- some Plantation Shutters

All Appliances included

Nice Newer Carpet

Landscaping is mostly rock- Gardener is provided for the plants and trees

Back Yard is partially fenced but is open to the street and has nice views

Patio Cover over back Patio

2 Car Garage



**Sorry - This owner does not allow ANY Pets**



** Renters insurance is required before move in **



Seven Oaks Community Center ( Swim/Tennis and Much More) is included in your lease



This condo is close to 15/56/Poway/Miramar/4SRanch/Shopping/Dining



Please Note:

Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.



(RLNE1989739)