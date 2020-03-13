11625 Miro Circle

Amenities

This upstairs two bedroom, two bathroom townhome is available now. Located in the Miro Ravel community in Scripps Ranch. It is a short drive to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Lake Miramar and Scripps Ranch High School are close by. I-15 is just a couple minutes away for commuting. Inside the home is comfortable and open. The kitchen and living area are very spacious with vaulted ceiling. Private covered balcony off of the kitchen. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Wood floors in the living room, kitchen, and bedrooms; tile in both bathrooms; carpet on the stairs. Laundry includes the stacked washer/dryer in the hallway closet. The garage has a door into the unit and fits one car with a shelf for storage. An extra street parking space is also reserved. Community pool and park are available for resident use. One small pet(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50 rent increase and $500 deposit.



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". Each person over the age of 18 MUST complete an application for approval and pay the $25 application fee. Online applications only.

APPLY HERE: https://bit.ly/2GcULsH



TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/950452

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



Requirements to rent:

1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (675 minimum)

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United State Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'€s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€

District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,425, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

