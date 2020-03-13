All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:53 AM

11625 Miro Circle

11625 Miro Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11625 Miro Circle, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This upstairs two bedroom, two bathroom townhome is available now. Located in the Miro Ravel community in Scripps Ranch. It is a short drive to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Lake Miramar and Scripps Ranch High School are close by. I-15 is just a couple minutes away for commuting. Inside the home is comfortable and open. The kitchen and living area are very spacious with vaulted ceiling. Private covered balcony off of the kitchen. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Wood floors in the living room, kitchen, and bedrooms; tile in both bathrooms; carpet on the stairs. Laundry includes the stacked washer/dryer in the hallway closet. The garage has a door into the unit and fits one car with a shelf for storage. An extra street parking space is also reserved. Community pool and park are available for resident use. One small pet(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50 rent increase and $500 deposit.

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". Each person over the age of 18 MUST complete an application for approval and pay the $25 application fee. Online applications only.
APPLY HERE: https://bit.ly/2GcULsH

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/950452
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (675 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United State Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,425, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11625 Miro Circle have any available units?
11625 Miro Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11625 Miro Circle have?
Some of 11625 Miro Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11625 Miro Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11625 Miro Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11625 Miro Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11625 Miro Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11625 Miro Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11625 Miro Circle offers parking.
Does 11625 Miro Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11625 Miro Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11625 Miro Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11625 Miro Circle has a pool.
Does 11625 Miro Circle have accessible units?
No, 11625 Miro Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11625 Miro Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11625 Miro Circle has units with dishwashers.
