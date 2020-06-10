1092 Fresno St. #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 1 car garage (USD) - Dont miss out!!

Aproximately 1050 sq ft!

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath downstairs condo!

Attached one car garage with opener!

Plush carpet!!

Two tone paint throughout!

Huge Living Room!!

Huge Master Suite!

Mirrored closet doors!

Will consider one cat or one dog. (cat must be indoor only and be spayed/neutured. Dog must be under 30 pounds. owner reserves right to approve pet) $500 pet deposit



Location! Location! Location!

Minutes to 8, 5, and 163 Freeways!

Ymca just 3 blocks away!

Literally minutes to mission bay, the beach, 2 golf courses, Sea World, Fashion Valley Mall, Old Town, and......... sooooo close to USD!!



Unit has two tone beige on white paint throughout!

Plush neutral carpeting throughout with tile at baths and kitchen!

Blinds throughout!

Kitchen amenities include Dishwasher, Side by Side Refrigerator, microwave, and stove. Lots of cabinets and the kitchen conveniently located just off the huge living room! Both bathrooms have full sized tub/showers and updated vanities! One car attached garage with automatic opener(one car garage attached to unit with entry into master suite).



This is a downstairs unit in smaller condo complex. Tennis court just outside front door. Small / Cozy firepit communal patio. Laundry onsite.



Master Bedroom: 13.5'X13.5'!!

Living room: 19'X23'!!

2nd Bedroom: 10.3'X9.7'

One car Garage: 9.4' wide and 20 1/2' deep!



Unit also has reverse osmosis drinking system at kitchen sink but owner will not repair or replace in the event it does not work. No icemaker at refrigerator fyi.



Responsive professional management.



Requirements:

$30 per adult for application fee

Total NET monthly income needs to be 2 1/2 to 3 times the rent

Must be able to provide at least 2 months paystubs (preferably March 15th to May 15th)

Must have good rental references (preferably one year or longer per reference)

Must carry renters insurance and provide mgmt with a copy.



Please TEXT Derik at 619-820-2584 to set up a showing AND confirm a specific time to meet there.



Address is 1092 Fresno Street. looking for 7/1/19 move in.

Rent: $2150

Deposit: $2000

Pet Deposit: $500

One year lease



