All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1092 Fresno St. #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1092 Fresno St. #2
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

1092 Fresno St. #2

1092 Fresno Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Morena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1092 Fresno Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 1 car garage (USD) - Dont miss out!!
Aproximately 1050 sq ft!
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath downstairs condo!
Attached one car garage with opener!
Plush carpet!!
Two tone paint throughout!
Huge Living Room!!
Huge Master Suite!
Mirrored closet doors!
Will consider one cat or one dog. (cat must be indoor only and be spayed/neutured. Dog must be under 30 pounds. owner reserves right to approve pet) $500 pet deposit

Location! Location! Location!
Minutes to 8, 5, and 163 Freeways!
Ymca just 3 blocks away!
Literally minutes to mission bay, the beach, 2 golf courses, Sea World, Fashion Valley Mall, Old Town, and......... sooooo close to USD!!

Unit has two tone beige on white paint throughout!
Plush neutral carpeting throughout with tile at baths and kitchen!
Blinds throughout!
Kitchen amenities include Dishwasher, Side by Side Refrigerator, microwave, and stove. Lots of cabinets and the kitchen conveniently located just off the huge living room! Both bathrooms have full sized tub/showers and updated vanities! One car attached garage with automatic opener(one car garage attached to unit with entry into master suite).

This is a downstairs unit in smaller condo complex. Tennis court just outside front door. Small / Cozy firepit communal patio. Laundry onsite.

Master Bedroom: 13.5'X13.5'!!
Living room: 19'X23'!!
2nd Bedroom: 10.3'X9.7'
One car Garage: 9.4' wide and 20 1/2' deep!

Unit also has reverse osmosis drinking system at kitchen sink but owner will not repair or replace in the event it does not work. No icemaker at refrigerator fyi.

Responsive professional management.

Requirements:
$30 per adult for application fee
Total NET monthly income needs to be 2 1/2 to 3 times the rent
Must be able to provide at least 2 months paystubs (preferably March 15th to May 15th)
Must have good rental references (preferably one year or longer per reference)
Must carry renters insurance and provide mgmt with a copy.

Please TEXT Derik at 619-820-2584 to set up a showing AND confirm a specific time to meet there.

Address is 1092 Fresno Street. looking for 7/1/19 move in.
Rent: $2150
Deposit: $2000
Pet Deposit: $500
One year lease

(RLNE4931828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1092 Fresno St. #2 have any available units?
1092 Fresno St. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1092 Fresno St. #2 have?
Some of 1092 Fresno St. #2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1092 Fresno St. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1092 Fresno St. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1092 Fresno St. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1092 Fresno St. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1092 Fresno St. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1092 Fresno St. #2 offers parking.
Does 1092 Fresno St. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1092 Fresno St. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1092 Fresno St. #2 have a pool?
No, 1092 Fresno St. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1092 Fresno St. #2 have accessible units?
No, 1092 Fresno St. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1092 Fresno St. #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1092 Fresno St. #2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University