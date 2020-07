Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse courtyard e-payments internet access lobby online portal

Lakeview Garden offers beautiful one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent with detached garages located in the Greenhaven/Pocket area of Sacramento. Each home combines the latest in contemporary features and comforts. Best of all, our professional staff will do everything possible to make living at Lakeview the “Very Best”!