800 J Lofts

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly bike storage cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

A BOLD NEW ERA HAS ARRIVED in Downtown Sacramento. Welcome to 800J Lofts, the modern and socially connected way to live in the heart of the city. 800J Lofts are bold and vibrant; infusing a metropolitan sense of style and design into their light-filled studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The 225 residences offer a sophisticated home within easy walking distance to the Capitol, dining, shopping, theater, live music and more.