greenhaven
211 Apartments for rent in Greenhaven, Sacramento, CA
6 Units Available
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1335 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
2 Units Available
Waverly Flats
6200 Greenhaven Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely designed and conveniently located, Waverly Flats Townhomes and Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA, offer pet-friendly homes to suit your every need! Ideally situated in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket neighborhood, you are minutes from
6 Units Available
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1110 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
62 Park Vista Cir
62 Park Vista Circle, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1753 sqft
POCKET/GREENHAVEN- Single Family House available for rent - 62 Park Vista Cir - Great 3 bedroom/2 bath house in Greenhaven area.
1 Unit Available
53 Rio Viale Court
53 Rio Viale Court, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1688 sqft
Newly Built Riverside Terrace 3 bed/3 bath Home - This newly built, beautiful, bright, and light 3 bedroom / 2.
Results within 1 mile of Greenhaven
13 Units Available
Broadleaf Apartments
40 Park City Ct, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1103 sqft
Elegant community with stunning views of Downtown Sacramento. On-site amenities include resident clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-like pool and hot tub. Nine-foot ceilings and in-home washers and dryers.
5 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
7459 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
884 sqft
Modern homes with spacious closets, programmable thermostats and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Resident amenities include two fitness centers and a fully equipped business center. Close to I-5.
3 Units Available
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
5 Units Available
Rush River
7556 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,703
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
950 sqft
Rush River wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
1 Unit Available
5990 Wymore Way
5990 Wymore Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1405 sqft
To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/qaExqBTIGew This is an unfurnished 1,405 Sq. ft. single-level residence in a triplex.
1 Unit Available
7861 Rush River
7861 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1081 sqft
Single Family Home for Rent - The two bedroom two bath home offers central heat and air comes with refrigerator washer dryer (no repairs to these appliances) Stove, dishwasher, fenced yard with gardener, laundry in garage, two car garage.
1 Unit Available
1029 35th Ave Apt 30
1029 35th Ave, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
Come and live in this newly-renovated community with easy Highway 5 access, near John Cabrillo Elementary School and Sam Brannan Middle School.
Results within 5 miles of Greenhaven
13 Units Available
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,755
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
1 Unit Available
The Landing at Riverlake
638 Lake Front Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1125 sqft
The Landing at Riverlake Apartments for rent in Sacramento, California is a refreshing retreat, where our residents enjoy exclusive access to a private 32 acre lake and water views from every apartment home!We offer spacious, pet-friendly, townhome
9 Units Available
Ice House
1710 R Street Suite 180, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,550
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ice House Midtown is THE place to be! Located in ICE Blocks, the coolest Midtown Sacramento neighborhood, don't just take our word for it - come and visit! Grab a coffee at Philz, lunch or brunch at Beast & Bounty, or check out the menu at Pressed
17 Units Available
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
18 Units Available
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,493
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
21 Units Available
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,420
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
18 Units Available
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,465
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
6 Units Available
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,830
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
19 Units Available
Capitol Yards Apartments
777 5th St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,685
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,828
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1031 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents demonstration kitchen, saltwater pool and lush outdoor spaces. Units have plank flooring, laundry and ample storage. Great location, close to the Sacramento and I-5.
4 Units Available
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,891
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
5 Units Available
The Foundry
998 Riverfront St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,599
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Foundry in West Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
216 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,860
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1026 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for Midtown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
