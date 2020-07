Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court e-payments bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Enjoy the community atmosphere or a stroll along the American River Parkway nature trail, these are just a few of the fine features River Terrace has to offer. On site recreational amenities include racquetball, volleyball, a fitness center, clubhouse, two sparkling pools and two hydrating spas. Experience the convenience of being just a few minutes from the heart of downtown Sacramento and the Sacramento International airport.