Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly business center cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving smoke-free community

McKenzie at Natomas Park seamlessly combines Craftsman details with a modern experience and plenty of character around every corner. Choose from 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans boasting 9-foot ceilings, full-size washer/dryer, spacious walk-in closets, updated cabinetry with beautiful countertops, and plush carpeting throughout the living and bedroom areas. A stunning clubhouse complete with billiards table, a resort-style pool with relaxing spa and sundeck, entertain friends at the poolside grilling station, and a 24-hour comprehensive strength and fitness center. Find yourself at the heart of the Natomas Park renaissance with easy freeway access for commuter convenience. Next door to Natomas Charter School, shop at the Park Place Center or The Promenade and get entertained at Regal Cinema Natomas and Cottonwood Park or take in a Sacramento Kings basketball game, just a 5-minute drive away! Contact us to schedule a personalized tour and find a place where relaxation meets luxury.