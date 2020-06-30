2421 Ralston Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous remodeled lower rear unit (of a fourplex) in a quiet neighborhood in North Redondo Beach. Bright and shine. Laminated hardwood floors throughout. Granite counter top in kitchen with dishwasher, microwave oven, newer cabinets and newer stainless appliances. LED Recessed lights. Central heat and A/C. Double panned windows. Brand new Samsung stacked washer-dryer inside the laundry closet by kitchen. New bathroom vanity, tops and faucet. Tankless water heater. Ring door bell. Move-in condition. Pet friendly.