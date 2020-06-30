All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:41 PM

2421 Ralston Lane

2421 Ralston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2421 Ralston Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous remodeled lower rear unit (of a fourplex) in a quiet neighborhood in North Redondo Beach. Bright and shine. Laminated hardwood floors throughout. Granite counter top in kitchen with dishwasher, microwave oven, newer cabinets and newer stainless appliances. LED Recessed lights. Central heat and A/C. Double panned windows. Brand new Samsung stacked washer-dryer inside the laundry closet by kitchen. New bathroom vanity, tops and faucet. Tankless water heater. Ring door bell. Move-in condition. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Ralston Lane have any available units?
2421 Ralston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2421 Ralston Lane have?
Some of 2421 Ralston Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Ralston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Ralston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Ralston Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2421 Ralston Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2421 Ralston Lane offer parking?
No, 2421 Ralston Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2421 Ralston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 Ralston Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Ralston Lane have a pool?
No, 2421 Ralston Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Ralston Lane have accessible units?
No, 2421 Ralston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Ralston Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 Ralston Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 Ralston Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2421 Ralston Lane has units with air conditioning.

