1624 Carver St

Beach-chic home for rent.

Great location on quiet one-way street in the Golden Hills.

25min walk from the sand of Hermosa Beach.

Private courtyard in front.

Backyard green throughout.

Hardwood floors and crown molding throughout.

Custom shelving for storage in basement.

Custom shelving (Elfa line of Container Store) in 2nd room closet

Custom shelving (Elfa line of Container Store) for desk/computer/office and storage in garage/3rd room.



Owners upgraded in last years with:

- Remodeled bathroom with extra-large shower with 2 heads, Robern Mirror Cabinets (outlet + lights inside)

- Master bedroom with custom walk-in closet and shelving for optimal storage.

- Remodeled 2nd bedroom with closet

- Finished garage area for office or sleep (for 3rd room area)

- Central heating and cooling.

- A/C with Nest wifi control unit (heating/cooling throughout house + garage)

- Full 2-car driveway (tree-lined)

- Wifi security cameras and driveway threshold detection wifi unit

- Finished basement and built-out with 150+ sq ft storage shelving and carpeted area

- Backyard re-done with creeping figs, synthetic lawn

- Sprinkler system in front and back on timer

- Optional furnished (optional: refrigerator, breakfast nook/table, bed-frames, dining room table/chairs, couch, washer/dryer, etc.)

- Optional utilities taken care of



More photos at:

https://marknicholas.smugmug.com/Client-Shoots/Unlisted-Client-Galleries/Klein-1624-Carver-Redondo-Beach/n-sB4bHJ/



See more at Zillow dot com



(RLNE4957765)