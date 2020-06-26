All apartments in Redondo Beach
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
1624 Carver St
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

1624 Carver St

1624 Carver Street · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Carver Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beach-chic home for rent.
Great location on quiet one-way street in the Golden Hills.
25min walk from the sand of Hermosa Beach.
Private courtyard in front.
Backyard green throughout.
Hardwood floors and crown molding throughout.
Custom shelving for storage in basement.
Custom shelving (Elfa line of Container Store) in 2nd room closet
Custom shelving (Elfa line of Container Store) for desk/computer/office and storage in garage/3rd room.

Owners upgraded in last years with:
- Remodeled bathroom with extra-large shower with 2 heads, Robern Mirror Cabinets (outlet + lights inside)
- Master bedroom with custom walk-in closet and shelving for optimal storage.
- Remodeled 2nd bedroom with closet
- Finished garage area for office or sleep (for 3rd room area)
- Central heating and cooling.
- A/C with Nest wifi control unit (heating/cooling throughout house + garage)
- Full 2-car driveway (tree-lined)
- Wifi security cameras and driveway threshold detection wifi unit
- Finished basement and built-out with 150+ sq ft storage shelving and carpeted area
- Backyard re-done with creeping figs, synthetic lawn
- Sprinkler system in front and back on timer
- Optional furnished (optional: refrigerator, breakfast nook/table, bed-frames, dining room table/chairs, couch, washer/dryer, etc.)
- Optional utilities taken care of

More photos at:
https://marknicholas.smugmug.com/Client-Shoots/Unlisted-Client-Galleries/Klein-1624-Carver-Redondo-Beach/n-sB4bHJ/

See more at Zillow dot com

(RLNE4957765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Carver St have any available units?
1624 Carver St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1624 Carver St have?
Some of 1624 Carver St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Carver St currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Carver St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Carver St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1624 Carver St is pet friendly.
Does 1624 Carver St offer parking?
Yes, 1624 Carver St offers parking.
Does 1624 Carver St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1624 Carver St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Carver St have a pool?
No, 1624 Carver St does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Carver St have accessible units?
No, 1624 Carver St does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Carver St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 Carver St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 Carver St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1624 Carver St has units with air conditioning.
