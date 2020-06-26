All apartments in Oceanside
919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat
919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat

919 Hillcrest Place · No Longer Available
Location

919 Hillcrest Place, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
hot tub
extra storage
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
*Move in Special* Cozy Studio, Ocean View, Pool/Spa - Move in by June 1st and first months rent is $1250.00. After rent would go back to $1350.00 per month.

Studio w/ Ocean View, Pool & Solar!
0 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
All Wooden Cabinets included in the kitchen for extra storage
Street Parking
Pets ok on approval with additional deposit
Shared backyard
Utilities included

Don't miss out on this cute studio, it will go fast. This is a shared backyard with ocean view and access to pool/spa heated by natural gas. It is close to 5 freeway, shopping, dining and much
more! 12 Month lease option available.

This is not a furnished home, completely unfurnished.

Virtual tour available at - https://players.cupix.com/p/2OCqK7by

Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
Call Russ Tarvin for a private showing at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE3805181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat have any available units?
919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat have?
Some of 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat currently offering any rent specials?
919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat is pet friendly.
Does 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat offer parking?
No, 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat does not offer parking.
Does 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat have a pool?
Yes, 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat has a pool.
Does 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat have accessible units?
No, 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat does not have units with dishwashers.
