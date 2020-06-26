919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat

Amenities

pet friendly pool hot tub extra storage some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

*Move in Special* Cozy Studio, Ocean View, Pool/Spa - Move in by June 1st and first months rent is $1250.00. After rent would go back to $1350.00 per month.



Studio w/ Ocean View, Pool & Solar!

0 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

All Wooden Cabinets included in the kitchen for extra storage

Street Parking

Pets ok on approval with additional deposit

Shared backyard

Utilities included



Don't miss out on this cute studio, it will go fast. This is a shared backyard with ocean view and access to pool/spa heated by natural gas. It is close to 5 freeway, shopping, dining and much

more! 12 Month lease option available.



This is not a furnished home, completely unfurnished.



Virtual tour available at - https://players.cupix.com/p/2OCqK7by



Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties

Call Russ Tarvin for a private showing at 760-525-0686

Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



(RLNE3805181)