Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat

919 Hillcrest Pl · No Longer Available
Location

919 Hillcrest Pl, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
hot tub
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat Available 09/14/19 Cozy Studio, Ocean View, Pool/Spa - Studio w/ Ocean View, Pool & Solar!
0 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Partially Furnished
Street Parking
Pets ok on approval with additional deposit.
Shared backyard.
Utilities included.
Don't miss out on this cute studio, it will go fast. This studio is partially furnished with (1/2) all wooden cabinets, the a black shelf and a chair. Enjoy the spa and pool, heated by natural gas while enjoying your ocean view. It is close to 5 freeway, shopping, dining and much more! Looking for a six month lease to start with.

Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
Call Sarah Bissell for a private showing at 760-613-8989
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE3805181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat have any available units?
919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat have?
Some of 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat currently offering any rent specials?
919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat is pet friendly.
Does 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat offer parking?
No, 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat does not offer parking.
Does 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat have a pool?
Yes, 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat has a pool.
Does 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat have accessible units?
No, 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat does not have units with dishwashers.
