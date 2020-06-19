Amenities

pet friendly pool hot tub some paid utils furnished

919 Hillcrest Pl Granny Flat Available 09/14/19 Cozy Studio, Ocean View, Pool/Spa - Studio w/ Ocean View, Pool & Solar!

0 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

Partially Furnished

Street Parking

Pets ok on approval with additional deposit.

Shared backyard.

Utilities included.

Don't miss out on this cute studio, it will go fast. This studio is partially furnished with (1/2) all wooden cabinets, the a black shelf and a chair. Enjoy the spa and pool, heated by natural gas while enjoying your ocean view. It is close to 5 freeway, shopping, dining and much more! Looking for a six month lease to start with.



Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties

Call Sarah Bissell for a private showing at 760-613-8989

Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



