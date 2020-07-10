All apartments in Oceanside
909 San Juan Pl

909 San Juan Place · No Longer Available
Location

909 San Juan Place, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7b567e3058 ---- 1-5 days: $150/day 6-7 days: $695 8-12 days: $100/day 13-14 days: $1400 $350 cleaning fee $500 deposit Cute, Classic Vacation Rental! Adorable fully furnished cottage less than 1.5mi to the beach! Pets welcome! Cute little retreat in a quite, peaceful, out of the way neighborhood! But only minutes to the 5, or to downtown Oceanside\'s theaters, restaurants, and epic nightlife! And literally right next door to Camp Pendleton! Sleeps 6 comfortably! (1 King, 1 Queen, 1 Queen murphy bed) Come enjoy Southern California\'s gorgeous summer weather! With a massive terraced and landscaped back yard! Includes full sized washer and dryer for ultimate convenience! For more information please visit us at www.SmartPMSD.com or call: 949-735-3613 for immediate contact! Thanks for your interest! Property Professionally Managed by Smart Property Management and Kerrigan Homes Fully Furnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 San Juan Pl have any available units?
909 San Juan Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 San Juan Pl have?
Some of 909 San Juan Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 San Juan Pl currently offering any rent specials?
909 San Juan Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 San Juan Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 San Juan Pl is pet friendly.
Does 909 San Juan Pl offer parking?
No, 909 San Juan Pl does not offer parking.
Does 909 San Juan Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 San Juan Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 San Juan Pl have a pool?
No, 909 San Juan Pl does not have a pool.
Does 909 San Juan Pl have accessible units?
No, 909 San Juan Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 909 San Juan Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 San Juan Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

