909 San Juan Pl

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7b567e3058 ---- 1-5 days: $150/day 6-7 days: $695 8-12 days: $100/day 13-14 days: $1400 $350 cleaning fee $500 deposit Cute, Classic Vacation Rental! Adorable fully furnished cottage less than 1.5mi to the beach! Pets welcome! Cute little retreat in a quite, peaceful, out of the way neighborhood! But only minutes to the 5, or to downtown Oceanside\'s theaters, restaurants, and epic nightlife! And literally right next door to Camp Pendleton! Sleeps 6 comfortably! (1 King, 1 Queen, 1 Queen murphy bed) Come enjoy Southern California\'s gorgeous summer weather! With a massive terraced and landscaped back yard! Includes full sized washer and dryer for ultimate convenience! For more information please visit us at www.SmartPMSD.com or call: 949-735-3613 for immediate contact! Thanks for your interest! Property Professionally Managed by Smart Property Management and Kerrigan Homes Fully Furnished