904 Holly Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

L@@K NEW kitchen, updated bathrooms, and tile floors throughout! This gem is a terrific home for you only 15 blocks from the ocean. Walk to shopping, movies, Coaster, restaurants and more! Kitchen has new range, microwave and dishwasher too. Vaulted ceilings and great room make this an ideal location for you and yours.

Fenced backyard and front yard plus a 2-car garage. Ready for you to move in

Pets allowed

L@@K NEW kitchen, updated bathrooms, and tile floors throughout! This gem is a terrific home for you only 15 blocks from the ocean. Walk to shopping, movies, Coaster, restaurants and more! Kitchen has new range, microwave and dishwasher too. Vaulted ceilings and great room make this an ideal location for you and yours.

Fenced backyard and front yard plus a 2-car garage. Ready for you to move in

Pets allowed