Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

904 Holly Street

904 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

904 Holly Street, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
L@@K NEW kitchen, updated bathrooms, and tile floors throughout! This gem is a terrific home for you only 15 blocks from the ocean. Walk to shopping, movies, Coaster, restaurants and more! Kitchen has new range, microwave and dishwasher too. Vaulted ceilings and great room make this an ideal location for you and yours.
Fenced backyard and front yard plus a 2-car garage. Ready for you to move in
Pets allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Holly Street have any available units?
904 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Holly Street have?
Some of 904 Holly Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
904 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Holly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Holly Street is pet friendly.
Does 904 Holly Street offer parking?
Yes, 904 Holly Street offers parking.
Does 904 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Holly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 904 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 904 Holly Street have accessible units?
Yes, 904 Holly Street has accessible units.
Does 904 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Holly Street has units with dishwashers.
