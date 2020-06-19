834 Pillar Point Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This two bedroom condo has been upgraded to the max! Laminate flooring throughout the home. Upgraded dual pane windows with added UV coating. Kitchen features butcher block counters and all stainless appliances. Laundry room off kitchen has direct access to the attached one car garage. Washer and dryer for tenant convenience. First floor also features dining area, private patio, living room, half bathroom and additional storage under the stairs. Both bedrooms and full bathroom with shower are located on the second floor. Master bedroom features large closet and small walk in closet in second bedroom. Shutters on upstairs windows for added privacy and central AC for added comfort. Water and Trash included. Pets considered within HOA guidelines.



DRE01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.