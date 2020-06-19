All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 834 Pillar Point Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
834 Pillar Point Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:43 AM

834 Pillar Point Way

834 Pillar Point Way · (619) 754-9884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

834 Pillar Point Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This two bedroom condo has been upgraded to the max! Laminate flooring throughout the home. Upgraded dual pane windows with added UV coating. Kitchen features butcher block counters and all stainless appliances. Laundry room off kitchen has direct access to the attached one car garage. Washer and dryer for tenant convenience. First floor also features dining area, private patio, living room, half bathroom and additional storage under the stairs. Both bedrooms and full bathroom with shower are located on the second floor. Master bedroom features large closet and small walk in closet in second bedroom. Shutters on upstairs windows for added privacy and central AC for added comfort. Water and Trash included. Pets considered within HOA guidelines.

DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 Pillar Point Way have any available units?
834 Pillar Point Way has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 834 Pillar Point Way have?
Some of 834 Pillar Point Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 Pillar Point Way currently offering any rent specials?
834 Pillar Point Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Pillar Point Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 834 Pillar Point Way is pet friendly.
Does 834 Pillar Point Way offer parking?
Yes, 834 Pillar Point Way does offer parking.
Does 834 Pillar Point Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 834 Pillar Point Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Pillar Point Way have a pool?
No, 834 Pillar Point Way does not have a pool.
Does 834 Pillar Point Way have accessible units?
No, 834 Pillar Point Way does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Pillar Point Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 834 Pillar Point Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 834 Pillar Point Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity