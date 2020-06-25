818 Abalone Point Way

Amenities
Incredible Value at a Great Price for This Whelan Ranch Beauty! - Newly upgraded, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, Oceanside Condo. New kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances including refrigerator! Modern gray countertops. Dining area. Laundry room off kitchen includes full size washer and dryer. Large open living area with wood laminate flooring. Quaint private patio for outdoor entertaining. Community pool with spa and clubhouse. Tot lot for the little ones. 1 car Garage with 2 additional parking spaces included. Close to freeways, shopping and more! Hurry before this one is gone!
Renters Insurance Required
No Pets
No Smoking
Rent: $1850
Deposit: $2150
Processing Fee: $50.00
Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult
Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.
