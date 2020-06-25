All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 818 Abalone Point Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
818 Abalone Point Way
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

818 Abalone Point Way

818 Abalone Point Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

818 Abalone Point Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Incredible Value at a Great Price for This Whelan Ranch Beauty! - Newly upgraded, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, Oceanside Condo. New kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances including refrigerator! Modern gray countertops. Dining area. Laundry room off kitchen includes full size washer and dryer. Large open living area with wood laminate flooring. Quaint private patio for outdoor entertaining. Community pool with spa and clubhouse. Tot lot for the little ones. 1 car Garage with 2 additional parking spaces included. Close to freeways, shopping and more! Hurry before this one is gone!

Renters Insurance Required
No Pets
No Smoking

Rent: $1850
Deposit: $2150
Processing Fee: $50.00

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.

(RLNE3461848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Abalone Point Way have any available units?
818 Abalone Point Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 Abalone Point Way have?
Some of 818 Abalone Point Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Abalone Point Way currently offering any rent specials?
818 Abalone Point Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Abalone Point Way pet-friendly?
No, 818 Abalone Point Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 818 Abalone Point Way offer parking?
Yes, 818 Abalone Point Way offers parking.
Does 818 Abalone Point Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 Abalone Point Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Abalone Point Way have a pool?
Yes, 818 Abalone Point Way has a pool.
Does 818 Abalone Point Way have accessible units?
No, 818 Abalone Point Way does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Abalone Point Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 Abalone Point Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego