805 N. Cleveland St. # B
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

805 N. Cleveland St. # B

805 N Cleveland St · No Longer Available
Location

805 N Cleveland St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
805 N. Cleveland St. # B Available 10/01/19 TOTALLY REMODELED!! BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!! - Whats it like living by the beach? You tell me! Welcome to our new listing. Open the door and experience contemporary living right by the beach. This is a beautifully upgraded home. It has three levels, with a spacious two car garage on the first level. This completely remodeled home has new beautiful laminate flooring, custom paint and granite throughout. There are vaulted ceilings both up and down stairs. The home has plenty of windows to allow natural light in. The fireplace in the living room compliments the dcor. Outside of the dining area is a small patio to BBQ. You will enjoy cooking in the kitchen with the new stainless steel gas cooktop, refrigerator and microwave. The kitchen features granite counter tops and an abundance of cabinet space with a built in work station or desk. For your convenience there is a half bath off the living room. Upstairs features two master suites with private baths. Both bedrooms feature mirrored closet doors with plenty of closet space. The property is close to shopping and dining. Absolutely non-smokers only. Advertised rate subject to review and acceptance of credit, background, employment and residential history and therefore subject to change. Equal Housing Opportunity. Visit our website at www.RentGPM.com or call our office at 760.721.4442 to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3806217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 N. Cleveland St. # B have any available units?
805 N. Cleveland St. # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 N. Cleveland St. # B have?
Some of 805 N. Cleveland St. # B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 N. Cleveland St. # B currently offering any rent specials?
805 N. Cleveland St. # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 N. Cleveland St. # B pet-friendly?
No, 805 N. Cleveland St. # B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 805 N. Cleveland St. # B offer parking?
Yes, 805 N. Cleveland St. # B offers parking.
Does 805 N. Cleveland St. # B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 N. Cleveland St. # B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 N. Cleveland St. # B have a pool?
No, 805 N. Cleveland St. # B does not have a pool.
Does 805 N. Cleveland St. # B have accessible units?
No, 805 N. Cleveland St. # B does not have accessible units.
Does 805 N. Cleveland St. # B have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 N. Cleveland St. # B does not have units with dishwashers.
