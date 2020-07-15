760 Harbor Cliff Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

WINWARD COMMUNITY-A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE! WALK TO THE MANY RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS IN DOWNTOWN OCEANSIDE. WALKING DISTANCE TO PIER AND BEACH. THIS LOVELY UNIT IS LOCATED ON THE CANYON SIDE OF COMPLEX WITH 2 BALCONIES ONE OFF LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM. THIS UNIT BOASTS A FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM; GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND WHITE CABINETRY AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN; AND LAMINATE FLOORING IN COMMON LIVING SPACE. Contact property manager directly at 951-795-5711.