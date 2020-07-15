All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 760 Harbor Cliff Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
760 Harbor Cliff Way
Last updated January 26 2020 at 10:26 AM

760 Harbor Cliff Way

760 Harbor Cliff Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

760 Harbor Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
WINWARD COMMUNITY-A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE! WALK TO THE MANY RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS IN DOWNTOWN OCEANSIDE. WALKING DISTANCE TO PIER AND BEACH. THIS LOVELY UNIT IS LOCATED ON THE CANYON SIDE OF COMPLEX WITH 2 BALCONIES ONE OFF LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM. THIS UNIT BOASTS A FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM; GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND WHITE CABINETRY AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN; AND LAMINATE FLOORING IN COMMON LIVING SPACE. Contact property manager directly at 951-795-5711.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Harbor Cliff Way have any available units?
760 Harbor Cliff Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 760 Harbor Cliff Way have?
Some of 760 Harbor Cliff Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Harbor Cliff Way currently offering any rent specials?
760 Harbor Cliff Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Harbor Cliff Way pet-friendly?
No, 760 Harbor Cliff Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 760 Harbor Cliff Way offer parking?
No, 760 Harbor Cliff Way does not offer parking.
Does 760 Harbor Cliff Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Harbor Cliff Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Harbor Cliff Way have a pool?
Yes, 760 Harbor Cliff Way has a pool.
Does 760 Harbor Cliff Way have accessible units?
No, 760 Harbor Cliff Way does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Harbor Cliff Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 Harbor Cliff Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pool
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego