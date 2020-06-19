All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated February 27 2020

757 Sunningdale Drive

757 Sunningdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

757 Sunningdale Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
757 Sunningdale Drive ~ Large Home with SOLAR, Stainless Steel Appliances - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1400 square foot home in Oceanside near Camp Pendleton. This home features AC, an attached two car garage, a fireplace, a large fenced in backyard and utility saving solar panels!

Appliances include a stainless steel fridge, stainless steel electric range, stainless steel dishwasher and stainless steel microwave. Washer and dryer hookups (both gas and electric option). Tenant is responsible for all utilities except landscape maintenance.

Please call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com for application details.

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE5315701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Sunningdale Drive have any available units?
757 Sunningdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 757 Sunningdale Drive have?
Some of 757 Sunningdale Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Sunningdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
757 Sunningdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Sunningdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 757 Sunningdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 757 Sunningdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 757 Sunningdale Drive offers parking.
Does 757 Sunningdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 Sunningdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Sunningdale Drive have a pool?
No, 757 Sunningdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 757 Sunningdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 757 Sunningdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Sunningdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 757 Sunningdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

