Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
755 Harbor Cliff Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

755 Harbor Cliff Way

755 Harbor Cliff Way · No Longer Available
Location

755 Harbor Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Ocean view Town-Home with wood flooring in highly desirable Windward Community just 6 blocks from the beach in Oceanside. The main living area is on the second floor of the Town-Home and features a kitchen with white cabinets and dark granite with an eat at island bar. There is a spacious dining room and a living room with beautiful Ocean sunset views. The Town-Home features three bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom and a half bath on the main level. There is a bed & Bath on the main entry level.

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave Washer and Dryer

Utilities Included:Trash(Water must remain in Owner's name, tenant pays)

Amenities : Gas Fireplace Community Pool Community Spa 2 Car Garage Clubhouse Basketball Court

Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: Small Only

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 Harbor Cliff Way have any available units?
755 Harbor Cliff Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 755 Harbor Cliff Way have?
Some of 755 Harbor Cliff Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 Harbor Cliff Way currently offering any rent specials?
755 Harbor Cliff Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 Harbor Cliff Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 755 Harbor Cliff Way is pet friendly.
Does 755 Harbor Cliff Way offer parking?
Yes, 755 Harbor Cliff Way offers parking.
Does 755 Harbor Cliff Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 Harbor Cliff Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 Harbor Cliff Way have a pool?
Yes, 755 Harbor Cliff Way has a pool.
Does 755 Harbor Cliff Way have accessible units?
No, 755 Harbor Cliff Way does not have accessible units.
Does 755 Harbor Cliff Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 Harbor Cliff Way has units with dishwashers.

