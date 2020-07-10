755 Harbor Cliff Way

Amenities

Beautiful Ocean view Town-Home with wood flooring in highly desirable Windward Community just 6 blocks from the beach in Oceanside. The main living area is on the second floor of the Town-Home and features a kitchen with white cabinets and dark granite with an eat at island bar. There is a spacious dining room and a living room with beautiful Ocean sunset views. The Town-Home features three bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom and a half bath on the main level. There is a bed & Bath on the main entry level.



Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave Washer and Dryer



Utilities Included:Trash(Water must remain in Owner's name, tenant pays)



Amenities : Gas Fireplace Community Pool Community Spa 2 Car Garage Clubhouse Basketball Court



Cats Allowed: No

Dogs Allowed: Small Only



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.