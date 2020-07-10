755 Harbor Cliff Way

Amenities
Beautiful Ocean view Town-Home with wood flooring in highly desirable Windward Community just 6 blocks from the beach in Oceanside. The main living area is on the second floor of the Town-Home and features a kitchen with white cabinets and dark granite with an eat at island bar. There is a spacious dining room and a living room with beautiful Ocean sunset views. The Town-Home features three bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom and a half bath on the main level. There is a bed & Bath on the main entry level.
Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave Washer and Dryer
Utilities Included:Trash(Water must remain in Owner's name, tenant pays)
Amenities : Gas Fireplace Community Pool Community Spa 2 Car Garage Clubhouse Basketball Court
Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: Small Only
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,595, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.