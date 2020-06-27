648 Cable Court

Amenities

Must See! Beautiful 4 Bed Remodeled Home in cul-de-sac - Oceanside - Gorgeous! 4 bedroom newly remodeled home in Oceanside. Great location on large lot, family friendly neighborhood in quiet cul-de-sac. Custom kitchen with brand new appliances and counter tops, New paint inside and out, New roof, New wood flooring throughout, new window coverings, new bathroom amenities, Ceiling fans, spacious living room with fireplace, high beam ceilings, private sliding door leading out to extra large fenced backyard, two car garage with washer & dryer hookups. Walking distance to Fireside Park. Nearby schools include San Luis Rey and Old Mission Montessori School. Come see this beautiful home, ready to move in! Pets Welcome,



Property Features:



* !560 Sq Feet

* Two Car Garage

* New Appliances

* New Flooring

* Fire Place

* Fenced Backyard

* Washer Dryer Hookups In Garage

* New Kitchen Applicances



TENANTS PAY ALL UTILITIES TO INCLUDE: WATER, TRASH, SEWER, CABLE, INTERNET



For more information about this property call Agent Bianca Caliguri at 619-840-0282 or email at biancaccaliguri@gmail.com



Advent Property Management

CalBRE # 01471507



(RLNE5501640)