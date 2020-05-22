All apartments in Oceanside
6433 Lago Grande Drive

Location

6433 Lago Grande Drive, Oceanside, CA 92003
Morro Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Enter the gates, and drive up the private driveway amongst 100 palm trees, you have arrived. This gorgeous Spanish Villa features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and 3176 sq. feet of living space. The home features beautiful coffered ceilings, a sunken living room, country style kitchen, den, office, and library. The property consists of over 3.3 acres of land.

Outside, There is a sparkling lap pool and spa surrounded by a detached artist studio, gorgeous entertaining area with built in BBQ and an inviting fireplace for entertaining. Clay tennis courts complete the resort style living here on the ranch. The property also features approximately 1 acre of “Organic available farm land”, and a 1200 sq. ft. metal workshop. The land is zoned for equestrian use so this is the perfect rental for horse owners. The property owners are keeping this property as a long-term rental so potential tenants can feel comfortable knowing that they can stay for a long time. Don't miss this opportunity as this unique listing will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6433 Lago Grande Drive have any available units?
6433 Lago Grande Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 6433 Lago Grande Drive have?
Some of 6433 Lago Grande Drive's amenities include pool, tennis court, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6433 Lago Grande Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6433 Lago Grande Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6433 Lago Grande Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6433 Lago Grande Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 6433 Lago Grande Drive offer parking?
No, 6433 Lago Grande Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6433 Lago Grande Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6433 Lago Grande Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6433 Lago Grande Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6433 Lago Grande Drive has a pool.
Does 6433 Lago Grande Drive have accessible units?
No, 6433 Lago Grande Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6433 Lago Grande Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6433 Lago Grande Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
