6433 Lago Grande Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Enter the gates, and drive up the private driveway amongst 100 palm trees, you have arrived. This gorgeous Spanish Villa features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and 3176 sq. feet of living space. The home features beautiful coffered ceilings, a sunken living room, country style kitchen, den, office, and library. The property consists of over 3.3 acres of land.



Outside, There is a sparkling lap pool and spa surrounded by a detached artist studio, gorgeous entertaining area with built in BBQ and an inviting fireplace for entertaining. Clay tennis courts complete the resort style living here on the ranch. The property also features approximately 1 acre of “Organic available farm land”, and a 1200 sq. ft. metal workshop. The land is zoned for equestrian use so this is the perfect rental for horse owners. The property owners are keeping this property as a long-term rental so potential tenants can feel comfortable knowing that they can stay for a long time. Don't miss this opportunity as this unique listing will go fast.