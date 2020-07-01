All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

625 Elaine

625 Elaine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

625 Elaine Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rental rate reflects $100 active military discount. Non Military rate is $2495. Newly remodeled move in ready home! Newer upgrades include: granite counters, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile, wood vinyl, baseboards, custom interior & exterior paint, new windows & slider doors, upgraded bathrooms, fireplace & vaulted wood beam ceilings in family room and more. Pets considered. Breed/type subject to owner approval and additional deposit. Large corner lot and private fenced backyard. Please E-mail or text Laurie Hart. Please do not call. Mention 625 Elaine in your inquiry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Elaine have any available units?
625 Elaine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Elaine have?
Some of 625 Elaine's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Elaine currently offering any rent specials?
625 Elaine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Elaine pet-friendly?
No, 625 Elaine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 625 Elaine offer parking?
Yes, 625 Elaine offers parking.
Does 625 Elaine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Elaine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Elaine have a pool?
No, 625 Elaine does not have a pool.
Does 625 Elaine have accessible units?
No, 625 Elaine does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Elaine have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Elaine does not have units with dishwashers.

