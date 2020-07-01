Amenities

Rental rate reflects $100 active military discount. Non Military rate is $2495. Newly remodeled move in ready home! Newer upgrades include: granite counters, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile, wood vinyl, baseboards, custom interior & exterior paint, new windows & slider doors, upgraded bathrooms, fireplace & vaulted wood beam ceilings in family room and more. Pets considered. Breed/type subject to owner approval and additional deposit. Large corner lot and private fenced backyard. Please E-mail or text Laurie Hart. Please do not call. Mention 625 Elaine in your inquiry.