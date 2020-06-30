Amenities

622 S Cleveland St Available 04/10/20 HEART OF OCEANSIDE ... WALKING DISTANCE TO BEACH...ACT NOW! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This custom built beach cottage is one of a kind. It has 2BR. 1BA. with a huge yard and is Oceanside living at it's at it's finest. Walking distance to beach, shops, restaurants and more... This is the home for you. Will not last long!!



Property Amenities:

- Living room

- Breakfast nook

- Original fixtures

- Refrigerator

- Stove/Oven

- Ceiling fans

- Laundry area

- Washer/dryer Hookups

- Fully gated backyard

- Large Front yard

- Pride in ownership



Community Features:

- Blocks away from beach.



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Carport

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1949

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month

-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month

- Owner is responsible for gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



(RLNE5615910)