Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

622 S Cleveland St

622 South Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Location

622 South Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
internet access
622 S Cleveland St Available 04/10/20 HEART OF OCEANSIDE ... WALKING DISTANCE TO BEACH...ACT NOW! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This custom built beach cottage is one of a kind. It has 2BR. 1BA. with a huge yard and is Oceanside living at it's at it's finest. Walking distance to beach, shops, restaurants and more... This is the home for you. Will not last long!!

Property Amenities:
- Living room
- Breakfast nook
- Original fixtures
- Refrigerator
- Stove/Oven
- Ceiling fans
- Laundry area
- Washer/dryer Hookups
- Fully gated backyard
- Large Front yard
- Pride in ownership

Community Features:
- Blocks away from beach.

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Carport
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1949
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month
-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5615910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 S Cleveland St have any available units?
622 S Cleveland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 S Cleveland St have?
Some of 622 S Cleveland St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 S Cleveland St currently offering any rent specials?
622 S Cleveland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 S Cleveland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 S Cleveland St is pet friendly.
Does 622 S Cleveland St offer parking?
Yes, 622 S Cleveland St offers parking.
Does 622 S Cleveland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 S Cleveland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 S Cleveland St have a pool?
No, 622 S Cleveland St does not have a pool.
Does 622 S Cleveland St have accessible units?
No, 622 S Cleveland St does not have accessible units.
Does 622 S Cleveland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 S Cleveland St does not have units with dishwashers.

