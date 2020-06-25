All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 17 2019 at 7:13 AM

610 Neptune Way

610 Neptune Way · No Longer Available
Location

610 Neptune Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
New, modern Oceanside single family home, gated and fully fenced with oversized deck on 3rd floor off of master bedroom with endless ocean views. Four blocks from the beach and walking distance to the harbor, downtown and public transportation. Convenient freeway access and close to gas stations, convenience stores and too many restaurants to mention. Fully furnished. Induction stove with brand new cookware. Backyard gas fire pit and outdoor shower. Non-smoking and no pets. Flexible lease options available. Minimum lease, 3 nights at nightly rate of $450/night or monthly rate of $5500. Sleeps 6 people maximum. Great for family vacations or corporate rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Neptune Way have any available units?
610 Neptune Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Neptune Way have?
Some of 610 Neptune Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Neptune Way currently offering any rent specials?
610 Neptune Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Neptune Way pet-friendly?
No, 610 Neptune Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 610 Neptune Way offer parking?
Yes, 610 Neptune Way offers parking.
Does 610 Neptune Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Neptune Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Neptune Way have a pool?
No, 610 Neptune Way does not have a pool.
Does 610 Neptune Way have accessible units?
No, 610 Neptune Way does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Neptune Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Neptune Way has units with dishwashers.
