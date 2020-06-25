610 Neptune Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

New, modern Oceanside single family home, gated and fully fenced with oversized deck on 3rd floor off of master bedroom with endless ocean views. Four blocks from the beach and walking distance to the harbor, downtown and public transportation. Convenient freeway access and close to gas stations, convenience stores and too many restaurants to mention. Fully furnished. Induction stove with brand new cookware. Backyard gas fire pit and outdoor shower. Non-smoking and no pets. Flexible lease options available. Minimum lease, 3 nights at nightly rate of $450/night or monthly rate of $5500. Sleeps 6 people maximum. Great for family vacations or corporate rental.