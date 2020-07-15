606 N Clementine St C

Amenities

patio / balcony garage some paid utils microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy apartment near the beach - Property Id: 272906



Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for lease! Walking distance to Oceanside Beach! New carpet, paint, refrigerator! Quiet neighborhood, nice neighbors! Water and trash included. Close to police station, stores, restaurants, schools and Camp Pendelton! Enjoy some beach living! Attached one car garage that has access directly into bottom floor of apartment. Apartment is two story, with one bedroom on the bottom floor and living room, kitchen, bedroom and bath all upstairs. No yard or patio, no pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272906

Property Id 272906



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5753174)