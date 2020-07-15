All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

606 N Clementine St C

606 North Clementine Street · No Longer Available
Location

606 North Clementine Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy apartment near the beach - Property Id: 272906

Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for lease! Walking distance to Oceanside Beach! New carpet, paint, refrigerator! Quiet neighborhood, nice neighbors! Water and trash included. Close to police station, stores, restaurants, schools and Camp Pendelton! Enjoy some beach living! Attached one car garage that has access directly into bottom floor of apartment. Apartment is two story, with one bedroom on the bottom floor and living room, kitchen, bedroom and bath all upstairs. No yard or patio, no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272906
Property Id 272906

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5753174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 N Clementine St C have any available units?
606 N Clementine St C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 N Clementine St C have?
Some of 606 N Clementine St C's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 N Clementine St C currently offering any rent specials?
606 N Clementine St C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 N Clementine St C pet-friendly?
No, 606 N Clementine St C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 606 N Clementine St C offer parking?
Yes, 606 N Clementine St C offers parking.
Does 606 N Clementine St C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 N Clementine St C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 N Clementine St C have a pool?
No, 606 N Clementine St C does not have a pool.
Does 606 N Clementine St C have accessible units?
No, 606 N Clementine St C does not have accessible units.
Does 606 N Clementine St C have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 N Clementine St C does not have units with dishwashers.
