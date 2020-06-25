All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
605 SEA CLIFF WAY
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

605 SEA CLIFF WAY

605 Sea Cliff Way · No Longer Available
Location

605 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Ground Level Condo in Rancho Del Oro! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Don't miss out on this private ground level unit Condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bath located in The Bluffs At Rancho Del Oro! This community has a pool, spa, clubhouse, and is conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, commuting via I-5 or Hwy 76, and only blocks from the Sprinter rail station. Sit, relax and enjoy privacy in your private patio! This condo has air conditioning, walk-in closets and carpet in each bedroom, tile and laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, all opening up to a spacious living room with fireplace. Enjoy the large master bedroom with walk-in closet & patio access. The spacious bathroom with shower/tub combo is accessible from both bedrooms. The living room fireplace w/gas starter makes it easy to enjoy a cozy fire and you will appreciate the additional storage closest off the patio. The unit includes a stacked washer & dryer, refrigerator, gas stove and dishwasher. You will have 1 covered and 1 uncovered parking spot. Sewer, Water, Trash are included with rent. This is a highly desirable community and won't last long. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,488.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Stove
Microwave
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Dining Area
Downstairs Unit
1 Story
Living Room
Tile Flooring
Laminate Flooring
Stackable Washer/Dryer
Carport Parking
Reserved Parking
Community Pool
Community Spa
Water Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Trash Included
Mini Blinds
Private Patio

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Ivey Ranch Elementary
Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/605-Sea-Cliff-Way-Oceanside-CA-92056-1990/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5595758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 SEA CLIFF WAY have any available units?
605 SEA CLIFF WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 SEA CLIFF WAY have?
Some of 605 SEA CLIFF WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 SEA CLIFF WAY currently offering any rent specials?
605 SEA CLIFF WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 SEA CLIFF WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 SEA CLIFF WAY is pet friendly.
Does 605 SEA CLIFF WAY offer parking?
Yes, 605 SEA CLIFF WAY offers parking.
Does 605 SEA CLIFF WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 SEA CLIFF WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 SEA CLIFF WAY have a pool?
Yes, 605 SEA CLIFF WAY has a pool.
Does 605 SEA CLIFF WAY have accessible units?
No, 605 SEA CLIFF WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 605 SEA CLIFF WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 SEA CLIFF WAY has units with dishwashers.

