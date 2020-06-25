605 SEA CLIFF WAY

Amenities
Beautiful Ground Level Condo in Rancho Del Oro! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Don't miss out on this private ground level unit Condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bath located in The Bluffs At Rancho Del Oro! This community has a pool, spa, clubhouse, and is conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, commuting via I-5 or Hwy 76, and only blocks from the Sprinter rail station. Sit, relax and enjoy privacy in your private patio! This condo has air conditioning, walk-in closets and carpet in each bedroom, tile and laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, all opening up to a spacious living room with fireplace. Enjoy the large master bedroom with walk-in closet & patio access. The spacious bathroom with shower/tub combo is accessible from both bedrooms. The living room fireplace w/gas starter makes it easy to enjoy a cozy fire and you will appreciate the additional storage closest off the patio. The unit includes a stacked washer & dryer, refrigerator, gas stove and dishwasher. You will have 1 covered and 1 uncovered parking spot. Sewer, Water, Trash are included with rent. This is a highly desirable community and won't last long. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,488.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Stove
Microwave
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Dining Area
Downstairs Unit
1 Story
Living Room
Tile Flooring
Laminate Flooring
Stackable Washer/Dryer
Carport Parking
Reserved Parking
Community Pool
Community Spa
Water Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Trash Included
Mini Blinds
Private Patio
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Ivey Ranch Elementary
Middle School: Martin Luther King Middle School
High School: El Camino High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/605-Sea-Cliff-Way-Oceanside-CA-92056-1990/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5595758)