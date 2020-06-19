Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

579 Edgewater Ave Available 05/15/20 Spacious Beautiful Single Level! 4BR/3BA Beauty!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This light and bright Oceanside home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths on one level. With a great layout, unique fireplace and 4 good sized bedrooms you can't go wrong with this house! 2 car garage includes space for a workshop and the park-like backyard is beautiful. Apply today to make this one yours! You will love it!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$7,238.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Microwave

Double Oven

Cooktop

Refrigerator

Garbage Disposal

Dishwasher

Gas Fireplace

Storage space

Living Room

1 Story

Vaulted Ceilings

Patio

Dining Area

Tile Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

Laundry Hook-ups

2 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Gardener included

Plantation Shutters

Mini Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Mission Meadows

Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School

High School: Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/579-Edgewater-Avenue-Oceanside-CA-92057-1719/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours:

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3353654)