Amenities
579 Edgewater Ave Available 05/15/20 Spacious Beautiful Single Level! 4BR/3BA Beauty!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This light and bright Oceanside home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths on one level. With a great layout, unique fireplace and 4 good sized bedrooms you can't go wrong with this house! 2 car garage includes space for a workshop and the park-like backyard is beautiful. Apply today to make this one yours! You will love it!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$7,238.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Double Oven
Cooktop
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Storage space
Living Room
1 Story
Vaulted Ceilings
Patio
Dining Area
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Plantation Shutters
Mini Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Mission Meadows
Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/579-Edgewater-Avenue-Oceanside-CA-92057-1719/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours:
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3353654)