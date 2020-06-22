All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5531 Alexandrine Court

5531 Alexandrine Court · No Longer Available
Location

5531 Alexandrine Court, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home was built in 2006 and has 5 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, 4,057 Square feet, 3 car garage, Main floor bedroom and bath, Large back yard and is at the end of the cul-de-sac Street. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, center island, and enough counter space for any purpose. This home is close to Camp Pendleton.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,600, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5531 Alexandrine Court have any available units?
5531 Alexandrine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5531 Alexandrine Court have?
Some of 5531 Alexandrine Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5531 Alexandrine Court currently offering any rent specials?
5531 Alexandrine Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5531 Alexandrine Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5531 Alexandrine Court is pet friendly.
Does 5531 Alexandrine Court offer parking?
Yes, 5531 Alexandrine Court does offer parking.
Does 5531 Alexandrine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5531 Alexandrine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5531 Alexandrine Court have a pool?
No, 5531 Alexandrine Court does not have a pool.
Does 5531 Alexandrine Court have accessible units?
No, 5531 Alexandrine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5531 Alexandrine Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5531 Alexandrine Court does not have units with dishwashers.
