5319 Willow Walk Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Stunning 4BR 4BA 2 Story Home. 3 Car Garage. Cul-de-Sac. Assoc Pool and More! - Real luxury living in this 4BR 4BA 2 story home with optional bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs. Many beautiful features include large kitchen, granite counter tops, butler pantry, formal living and dining, crown molding, custom window coverings, spacious rooms and closets. Master bathroom features walk-in shower. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs. Upstairs also includes large family room surrounded by bedrooms and an office space. Enjoy outdoor barbecue, fire pit and privacy as well as a large association pool, spa, playground and golf course. Your small dog will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445574, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays HOA. Owner pays landscaper. Tenant liability insurance required.



(RLNE3336522)