All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 5319 Willow Walk Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
5319 Willow Walk Rd
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

5319 Willow Walk Rd

5319 Willow Walk Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5319 Willow Walk Road, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning 4BR 4BA 2 Story Home. 3 Car Garage. Cul-de-Sac. Assoc Pool and More! - Real luxury living in this 4BR 4BA 2 story home with optional bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs. Many beautiful features include large kitchen, granite counter tops, butler pantry, formal living and dining, crown molding, custom window coverings, spacious rooms and closets. Master bathroom features walk-in shower. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs. Upstairs also includes large family room surrounded by bedrooms and an office space. Enjoy outdoor barbecue, fire pit and privacy as well as a large association pool, spa, playground and golf course. Your small dog will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445574, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays HOA. Owner pays landscaper. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

(RLNE3336522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5319 Willow Walk Rd have any available units?
5319 Willow Walk Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5319 Willow Walk Rd have?
Some of 5319 Willow Walk Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5319 Willow Walk Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5319 Willow Walk Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5319 Willow Walk Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5319 Willow Walk Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5319 Willow Walk Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5319 Willow Walk Rd offers parking.
Does 5319 Willow Walk Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5319 Willow Walk Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5319 Willow Walk Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5319 Willow Walk Rd has a pool.
Does 5319 Willow Walk Rd have accessible units?
No, 5319 Willow Walk Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5319 Willow Walk Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5319 Willow Walk Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego