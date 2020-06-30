All apartments in Oceanside
521 Calle Montecito # 106

521 Calle Montecito · No Longer Available
Location

521 Calle Montecito, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
hot tub
UPGRADED UNIT IN A PRIME LOCATION AT LAKESHORE VILLAS IN OCEANSIDE!! WALKING DISTANCE TO LIBBY LAKE! - UPGRADED 2 BED 2 BATH IN PRIME LOCATION AT LAKESHORE VILLAS IN OCEANSIDE. Kitchen has granite counters, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances, includes Refrigerator. Bathrooms upgraded with granite counters and cabinets. Custom paint throughout, ceiling fans in the dining and bedrooms. Great layout, washer & dryer included. Patio off the living room. Community Pool & Spa, Libby Lake just steps away which has a large playground for the kids. Unit can be rented partially furnished if needed. Pets allowed with approval. Property available now, wont last long!

(RLNE5446994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Calle Montecito # 106 have any available units?
521 Calle Montecito # 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 Calle Montecito # 106 have?
Some of 521 Calle Montecito # 106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Calle Montecito # 106 currently offering any rent specials?
521 Calle Montecito # 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Calle Montecito # 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 Calle Montecito # 106 is pet friendly.
Does 521 Calle Montecito # 106 offer parking?
No, 521 Calle Montecito # 106 does not offer parking.
Does 521 Calle Montecito # 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 Calle Montecito # 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Calle Montecito # 106 have a pool?
Yes, 521 Calle Montecito # 106 has a pool.
Does 521 Calle Montecito # 106 have accessible units?
No, 521 Calle Montecito # 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Calle Montecito # 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 Calle Montecito # 106 does not have units with dishwashers.

