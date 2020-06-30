521 Calle Montecito # 106

Amenities

UPGRADED UNIT IN A PRIME LOCATION AT LAKESHORE VILLAS IN OCEANSIDE!! WALKING DISTANCE TO LIBBY LAKE! - UPGRADED 2 BED 2 BATH IN PRIME LOCATION AT LAKESHORE VILLAS IN OCEANSIDE. Kitchen has granite counters, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances, includes Refrigerator. Bathrooms upgraded with granite counters and cabinets. Custom paint throughout, ceiling fans in the dining and bedrooms. Great layout, washer & dryer included. Patio off the living room. Community Pool & Spa, Libby Lake just steps away which has a large playground for the kids. Unit can be rented partially furnished if needed. Pets allowed with approval. Property available now, wont last long!



