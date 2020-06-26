All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 515 MOYLA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
515 MOYLA COURT
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

515 MOYLA COURT

515 Moyla Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

515 Moyla Court, Oceanside, CA 92058
Oceanside Municipal Airport

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Home Convenient Location - Available October 1st!

This wonderfully upgraded home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Oceanside/ "San Luis Rey" area. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a spacious and open floor plan that opens to a very large backyard, 3 car 'tandem' garage and a bonus loft upstairs! The master suite boasts a custom, stylish, full bedroom furniture set ready for your Cal King mattress, a walk in shower, full body tub, 'his and hers' sinks and is even decked out with a custom walk-in closet equipped with a makeup vanity!

Tenants pay all utilities, the owner provides a landscaper.

2 pets OK; small dogs or cats; $500 additional deposit per pet. Owner reserves the right for final approval.

Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($9.885.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE5154042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 MOYLA COURT have any available units?
515 MOYLA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 MOYLA COURT have?
Some of 515 MOYLA COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 MOYLA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
515 MOYLA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 MOYLA COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 MOYLA COURT is pet friendly.
Does 515 MOYLA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 515 MOYLA COURT offers parking.
Does 515 MOYLA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 MOYLA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 MOYLA COURT have a pool?
No, 515 MOYLA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 515 MOYLA COURT have accessible units?
No, 515 MOYLA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 515 MOYLA COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 MOYLA COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego