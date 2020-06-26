515 MOYLA COURT

Amenities

Gorgeous Home Convenient Location - Available October 1st!



This wonderfully upgraded home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Oceanside/ "San Luis Rey" area. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a spacious and open floor plan that opens to a very large backyard, 3 car 'tandem' garage and a bonus loft upstairs! The master suite boasts a custom, stylish, full bedroom furniture set ready for your Cal King mattress, a walk in shower, full body tub, 'his and hers' sinks and is even decked out with a custom walk-in closet equipped with a makeup vanity!



Tenants pay all utilities, the owner provides a landscaper.



2 pets OK; small dogs or cats; $500 additional deposit per pet. Owner reserves the right for final approval.



Must have good credit! (600+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($9.885.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791



