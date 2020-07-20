515 Michigan Ave

Amenities
$1500 *****GREAT STUDIO FOR RENT**** - Property Id: 102583
UNFURNISHED STUDIO ...The studio is perfect for single tenant ...
Great location four blocks from the beach!!! Walk to downtown, shopping, dinning,
2 miles from Camp Pendleton ,2 blocks from Transit Center- Coaster/Sprinter/Amtrak. Ideal for a single professional person
The studio is available now and is situated in a duplex. $1500 per month + $1500 security deposit.
--NON-SMOKERS ONLY--
**The room is 12x14**
**Patio 10x10**
**Walk-in closet (7x6)**
**Full bathroom**
** Kitchen with stove, microwave and fridge**
**FREE WASHER AND DRYER**
**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED**
**Extra storage space**
** Term : minimum 6month lease **
**Sorry no pets**
This studio has hardwood floors , beautiful tile shower, utilities included are gas, water, electricity, cable and internet( Wi-Fi).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102583
Property Id 102583
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4733884)