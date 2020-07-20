All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
515 Michigan Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

515 Michigan Ave

515 Michigan St · No Longer Available
Location

515 Michigan St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
all utils included
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
$1500 *****GREAT STUDIO FOR RENT**** - Property Id: 102583

UNFURNISHED STUDIO ...The studio is perfect for single tenant ...
Great location four blocks from the beach!!! Walk to downtown, shopping, dinning,
2 miles from Camp Pendleton ,2 blocks from Transit Center- Coaster/Sprinter/Amtrak. Ideal for a single professional person
The studio is available now and is situated in a duplex. $1500 per month + $1500 security deposit.
--NON-SMOKERS ONLY--
**The room is 12x14**
**Patio 10x10**
**Walk-in closet (7x6)**
**Full bathroom**
** Kitchen with stove, microwave and fridge**
**FREE WASHER AND DRYER**
**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED**
**Extra storage space**
** Term : minimum 6month lease **
**Sorry no pets**
This studio has hardwood floors , beautiful tile shower, utilities included are gas, water, electricity, cable and internet( Wi-Fi).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102583
Property Id 102583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4733884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Michigan Ave have any available units?
515 Michigan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Michigan Ave have?
Some of 515 Michigan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Michigan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
515 Michigan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Michigan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 515 Michigan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 515 Michigan Ave offer parking?
No, 515 Michigan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 515 Michigan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 Michigan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Michigan Ave have a pool?
No, 515 Michigan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 515 Michigan Ave have accessible units?
No, 515 Michigan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Michigan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Michigan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
