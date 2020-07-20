515 Michigan Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal all utils included walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities internet access

$1500 *****GREAT STUDIO FOR RENT**** - Property Id: 102583



UNFURNISHED STUDIO ...The studio is perfect for single tenant ...

Great location four blocks from the beach!!! Walk to downtown, shopping, dinning,

2 miles from Camp Pendleton ,2 blocks from Transit Center- Coaster/Sprinter/Amtrak. Ideal for a single professional person

The studio is available now and is situated in a duplex. $1500 per month + $1500 security deposit.

--NON-SMOKERS ONLY--

**The room is 12x14**

**Patio 10x10**

**Walk-in closet (7x6)**

**Full bathroom**

** Kitchen with stove, microwave and fridge**

**FREE WASHER AND DRYER**

**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED**

**Extra storage space**

** Term : minimum 6month lease **

**Sorry no pets**

This studio has hardwood floors , beautiful tile shower, utilities included are gas, water, electricity, cable and internet( Wi-Fi).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102583

Property Id 102583



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4733884)