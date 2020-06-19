5144 Frazee Road

Amenities
Beautiful views, Home in the Rancho del Oro neighborhood of Oceanside. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath with Fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom. Home has new flooring, interior paint and a new Redwood Deck off Master Bedroom. Wood Flooring in Kitchen, Dining and Family Room. Totally remodeled Master Bedroom and Bath with a 2nd Fireplace. 3 Car garage with Storage cabinets.
Amenities:
Fireplace Patio Garage Cable-ready Balcony Views Washer/Dryer In Unit
Appliances Included:
refrigerator stove oven microwave dishwasher washer dryer
Terms:
- 1 Year Lease
- Tenant Pays All Utilities and maintain landscaping
- Tenants Must Carry Renters Insurance
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.