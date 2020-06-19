5144 Frazee Road

Amenities

Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful views, Home in the Rancho del Oro neighborhood of Oceanside. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath with Fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom. Home has new flooring, interior paint and a new Redwood Deck off Master Bedroom. Wood Flooring in Kitchen, Dining and Family Room. Totally remodeled Master Bedroom and Bath with a 2nd Fireplace. 3 Car garage with Storage cabinets.



- 1 Year Lease

- Tenant Pays All Utilities and maintain landscaping

- Tenants Must Carry Renters Insurance



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

