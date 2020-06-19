All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

5144 Frazee Road

5144 Frazee Road · No Longer Available
Location

5144 Frazee Road, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful views, Home in the Rancho del Oro neighborhood of Oceanside. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath with Fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom. Home has new flooring, interior paint and a new Redwood Deck off Master Bedroom. Wood Flooring in Kitchen, Dining and Family Room. Totally remodeled Master Bedroom and Bath with a 2nd Fireplace. 3 Car garage with Storage cabinets.

Amenities:
Fireplace Patio Garage Cable-ready Balcony Views Washer/Dryer In Unit

Appliances Included:
refrigerator stove oven microwave dishwasher washer dryer

Terms:
- 1 Year Lease
- Tenant Pays All Utilities and maintain landscaping
- Tenants Must Carry Renters Insurance

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5144 Frazee Road have any available units?
5144 Frazee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5144 Frazee Road have?
Some of 5144 Frazee Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5144 Frazee Road currently offering any rent specials?
5144 Frazee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5144 Frazee Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5144 Frazee Road is pet friendly.
Does 5144 Frazee Road offer parking?
Yes, 5144 Frazee Road offers parking.
Does 5144 Frazee Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5144 Frazee Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5144 Frazee Road have a pool?
No, 5144 Frazee Road does not have a pool.
Does 5144 Frazee Road have accessible units?
No, 5144 Frazee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5144 Frazee Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5144 Frazee Road has units with dishwashers.
