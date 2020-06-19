Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5124 Teal Way Available 07/01/19 ***OPEN HOUSE: June 8th, 2019 11:30 AM-12:30 PM 3 bed/ 2 bath with Bonus Room in Arrowhead*** - OPEN HOUSE: June 8th, 2019 11:30 AM-12:30 PM



Large single story in the heart of the Arrowhead Community. This home is a 5 min drive to Camp Pendleton back entrance. This home has a great open floor plan equipped with a cozy fireplace in the family room, spacious kitchen with long bar and separate breakfast nook,and large walk in pantry. Large master bedroom with cathedral ceilings and walk in closet. Enjoy the low maintenance backyard with artificial turf. Home also includes a office/bonus room. Enjoy your summer days at the neighborhood park around the corner.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



(RLNE4937400)