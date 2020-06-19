All apartments in Oceanside
Location

5124 Teal Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5124 Teal Way Available 07/01/19 ***OPEN HOUSE: June 8th, 2019 11:30 AM-12:30 PM 3 bed/ 2 bath with Bonus Room in Arrowhead*** - OPEN HOUSE: June 8th, 2019 11:30 AM-12:30 PM

Large single story in the heart of the Arrowhead Community. This home is a 5 min drive to Camp Pendleton back entrance. This home has a great open floor plan equipped with a cozy fireplace in the family room, spacious kitchen with long bar and separate breakfast nook,and large walk in pantry. Large master bedroom with cathedral ceilings and walk in closet. Enjoy the low maintenance backyard with artificial turf. Home also includes a office/bonus room. Enjoy your summer days at the neighborhood park around the corner.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement
NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4937400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 Teal Way have any available units?
5124 Teal Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 5124 Teal Way currently offering any rent specials?
5124 Teal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 Teal Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5124 Teal Way is pet friendly.
Does 5124 Teal Way offer parking?
No, 5124 Teal Way does not offer parking.
Does 5124 Teal Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5124 Teal Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 Teal Way have a pool?
No, 5124 Teal Way does not have a pool.
Does 5124 Teal Way have accessible units?
No, 5124 Teal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 Teal Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5124 Teal Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5124 Teal Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5124 Teal Way does not have units with air conditioning.
