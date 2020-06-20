All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 509 Grant Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
509 Grant Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

509 Grant Street

509 Grant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Downtown Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

509 Grant Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Your beach bungalow awaits! Lovingly refurbished, 509 Grant features a reverse floor plan with spacious living area and kitchen up top opening on to a full length deck capturing blue water views. Large master has a full bathroom and deck with eastern views to the mountains. Downstairs, you'll find two bedrooms, (one features a roomy walk in closet) and the second full bath. Large garage features new furnace, water heater and washer/drier. Private garden for all your entertaining needs and ample off street parking to fit up to 5 cars. Bring your surfboard and BBQ!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Grant Street have any available units?
509 Grant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 Grant Street have?
Some of 509 Grant Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
509 Grant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Grant Street pet-friendly?
No, 509 Grant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 509 Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 509 Grant Street offers parking.
Does 509 Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Grant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Grant Street have a pool?
No, 509 Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 509 Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 509 Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Grant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego