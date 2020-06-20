509 Grant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Your beach bungalow awaits! Lovingly refurbished, 509 Grant features a reverse floor plan with spacious living area and kitchen up top opening on to a full length deck capturing blue water views. Large master has a full bathroom and deck with eastern views to the mountains. Downstairs, you'll find two bedrooms, (one features a roomy walk in closet) and the second full bath. Large garage features new furnace, water heater and washer/drier. Private garden for all your entertaining needs and ample off street parking to fit up to 5 cars. Bring your surfboard and BBQ!