5057 Frazee Road

This beautiful 3 bed , 2 bath, 1,941 sqft home in Rancho Del Oro won\'t last long in this competitive rental market! Features include:



-Great location in desirable neighborhood - close to shopping, dining, 76 freeway, Guajome Regional Park, Alamosa Park Elementary, and Roosevelt Middle School

-Single-story layout

-Solar equipped

-Central AC/Heat

-Beautiful stone and hardwood flooring throughout

-Vaulted ceiling provide lots of natural light

-Separate living, family, and dining rooms

-Gas fireplace

-Kitchen comes with plenty of cabinets, separate pantry, and includes all appliances

-Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and private bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub, and glass shower

-Laundry room with washer and dryer

-3-Car garage

-Spacious, private backyard with mature landscaping, built-in grill, gazebo, and plenty of space for playing or entertaining

-Landscaper included

-Sorry - no pets



Contact us today to schedule a showing!



Available 2/1. Rent $2,700. Deposit $2,900. Tenant required to have renter\'s insurance. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays solar and landscaping.



