Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5057 Frazee Road

5057 Frazee Road · No Longer Available
Location

5057 Frazee Road, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b539ee1002 ----
This beautiful 3 bed , 2 bath, 1,941 sqft home in Rancho Del Oro won\'t last long in this competitive rental market! Features include:

-Great location in desirable neighborhood - close to shopping, dining, 76 freeway, Guajome Regional Park, Alamosa Park Elementary, and Roosevelt Middle School
-Single-story layout
-Solar equipped
-Central AC/Heat
-Beautiful stone and hardwood flooring throughout
-Vaulted ceiling provide lots of natural light
-Separate living, family, and dining rooms
-Gas fireplace
-Kitchen comes with plenty of cabinets, separate pantry, and includes all appliances
-Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and private bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub, and glass shower
-Laundry room with washer and dryer
-3-Car garage
-Spacious, private backyard with mature landscaping, built-in grill, gazebo, and plenty of space for playing or entertaining
-Landscaper included
-Sorry - no pets

Contact us today to schedule a showing!

Available 2/1. Rent $2,700. Deposit $2,900. Tenant required to have renter\'s insurance. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays solar and landscaping.

3 Car Garage
Beautiful Stone Tile And Hardwood Floors
Central Ac / Heat
Laundry Room With Washer / Dryer Included
Private Fenced Backyard
Single Level
Solar Power Equipped
Vaulted Ceilings

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5057 Frazee Road have any available units?
5057 Frazee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5057 Frazee Road have?
Some of 5057 Frazee Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5057 Frazee Road currently offering any rent specials?
5057 Frazee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5057 Frazee Road pet-friendly?
No, 5057 Frazee Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 5057 Frazee Road offer parking?
Yes, 5057 Frazee Road offers parking.
Does 5057 Frazee Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5057 Frazee Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5057 Frazee Road have a pool?
No, 5057 Frazee Road does not have a pool.
Does 5057 Frazee Road have accessible units?
No, 5057 Frazee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5057 Frazee Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5057 Frazee Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
