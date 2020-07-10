5057 Frazee Road

Amenities
This beautiful 3 bed , 2 bath, 1,941 sqft home in Rancho Del Oro won\'t last long in this competitive rental market! Features include:
-Great location in desirable neighborhood - close to shopping, dining, 76 freeway, Guajome Regional Park, Alamosa Park Elementary, and Roosevelt Middle School
-Single-story layout
-Solar equipped
-Central AC/Heat
-Beautiful stone and hardwood flooring throughout
-Vaulted ceiling provide lots of natural light
-Separate living, family, and dining rooms
-Gas fireplace
-Kitchen comes with plenty of cabinets, separate pantry, and includes all appliances
-Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and private bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub, and glass shower
-Laundry room with washer and dryer
-3-Car garage
-Spacious, private backyard with mature landscaping, built-in grill, gazebo, and plenty of space for playing or entertaining
-Landscaper included
-Sorry - no pets
Contact us today to schedule a showing!
Available 2/1. Rent $2,700. Deposit $2,900. Tenant required to have renter\'s insurance. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays solar and landscaping.
