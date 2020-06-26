5025 Los Morros # 48

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Avail NOW, There are two units available. Ask about active military discount. 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the gated community of Stonemark. Carpet and Tile throughout. Close to Camp Pendleton! Community has pool, spa, play areas, exercise room and more! Pets considered with additional deposit. Home IS occupied. DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS! Please do not call. Text with your name and info to Laurie at 760-637-1846 or e-mail propertymanagement@ardentre.com and mention you are interested in the Los Morros #48 condo.