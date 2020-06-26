All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 5025 Los Morros # 48.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
5025 Los Morros # 48
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:16 PM

5025 Los Morros # 48

5025 Los Morros Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5025 Los Morros Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Avail NOW, There are two units available. Ask about active military discount. 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the gated community of Stonemark. Carpet and Tile throughout. Close to Camp Pendleton! Community has pool, spa, play areas, exercise room and more! Pets considered with additional deposit. Home IS occupied. DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS! Please do not call. Text with your name and info to Laurie at 760-637-1846 or e-mail propertymanagement@ardentre.com and mention you are interested in the Los Morros #48 condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 Los Morros # 48 have any available units?
5025 Los Morros # 48 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5025 Los Morros # 48 have?
Some of 5025 Los Morros # 48's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5025 Los Morros # 48 currently offering any rent specials?
5025 Los Morros # 48 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 Los Morros # 48 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5025 Los Morros # 48 is pet friendly.
Does 5025 Los Morros # 48 offer parking?
Yes, 5025 Los Morros # 48 offers parking.
Does 5025 Los Morros # 48 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 Los Morros # 48 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 Los Morros # 48 have a pool?
Yes, 5025 Los Morros # 48 has a pool.
Does 5025 Los Morros # 48 have accessible units?
No, 5025 Los Morros # 48 does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 Los Morros # 48 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5025 Los Morros # 48 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego