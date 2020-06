Amenities

Beautiful end unit in Rancho Del Oro. One Bedroom One Bath 780 Square feet. Property features fireplace in living room, inside laundry, and separate dining room. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, community pool & spa as well as recreation room access to billiards, exercise room and much more. Two parking spaces available for this unit. Must see to appreciate.